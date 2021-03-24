Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1 | Thaiger

Tourism
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
Foreign travellers to Phuket can enjoy their stays free from quarantine restrictions starting July 1. Today, the infectious disease committee approved the plan to allow foreign tourists to skip quarantines on the premises that local Phuket residents will be inoculated before then, as part of plans to achieve a herd immunity. The plan was supposed to be originally submitted this Friday to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration for approval, but was unexpectedly approved earlier.
Yuthasak Supasorn, the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, says the new “Sandbox” scheme, which would allow visitors to skip quarantine, could only be successful if 70% of the local population was vaccinated before lettting in tourists. Deputy governor Pichet Panapong says they have over 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines ready to inoculate the local population.
“Phuket has been without any new Covid-19 cases for 89 days… There is in urgent need for foreign tourists here, to stimulate the economy and tourism sector. Before, a local resident earned about 40,000 baht per month on average. In February this fell to about 8,000 baht. Without some change, this will fall to 1,964 baht in July, which is below the poverty line.”
Pichet says a survey revealed that foreigners are interested in visiting Phuket but without undergoing quarantines. He says those foreigners who visit without undergoing quarantine, will be tracked using the Covid-19 tracing mobile app.
Such hoops that travellers may jump through under the Sandbox plan include showing a vaccine certificate, vaccine passport or IATA travel pass, a PCR test at the airport and activation of the ThailandPlus tracing application while in Phuket.
Koh Samui is also following Phuket in pushing for foreign travellers to skip quarantine requirements. The island is expected to be the first area in Surat Thani to test such quarantine-free entries for tourists as it features its own airport. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, the president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, says he is hopeful that Samui will join other worldwide destinations in recapturing tourists.
“Koh Samui wants to grab tourist demand as there are many destinations globally that require no quarantine.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
More on the “sandbox” plan to reopen Phuket to foreign tourists, idea to be pitched to CCSA
The so-called “sandbox” travel bubble idea, which would allow vaccinated travellers from certain low risk countries to enter Thailand without undergoing quarantine, will be pitched by the tourism officials at Friday’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting. Phuket is set to be the first area to try out the sandbox model once the scheme is approved.
If the CCSA moves forward with the sandbox plan, Thai officials will start negotiations with foreign counterparts to arrange the travel bubble for those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn. Travellers will only be allowed to visit certain areas under the sandbox model.
Chinese tourists are most likely to be the first to visit Phuket under the sandbox model, Yuthasak says. Tourism officials aim to start the sandbox model in July.
But to get the sandbox scheme going in Phuket, 70% of the island’s population need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, reaching herd immunity. Phuket has a permanent population of 400,000 people at this time.
Private businesses in Phuket have made a formal request for 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the request is likely to be approved by the government. 100,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine has already been allocated for Phuket. The Public Health Ministry is also speeding up vaccinations on the island to prepare for the anticipated return of foreign tourists in July.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Tourism
Phuket to present reopening plan this Friday with fingers crossed
Phuket is expected to present a reopening plan for approval that would allow vaccinated tourists visit without undergoing quarantine starting in July. The plan will be submitted to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration this Friday.
Yuthasak Supasorn, the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, says the Phuket Tourism Sandbox plan can only be successful if the Andaman island achieves herd immunity by vaccinating at least 70% of its population before letting in visitors.
Therefore, the plan also includes how many doses of the vaccine the island would need as well as a timeline of administering them. To reach the immunity goal within the time frame, Phuket should start the first round of inoculations by April 15, followed by the second from May 15 onward.
“Previously, Phuket set the Phuket First October for quarantine-free entry. But the new sandbox with an earlier starting date will benefit the whole country as we can evaluate this programme first before Thailand reopens all its borders in October.”
He went on to say that long-term travellers are likely to visit Thailand initially as post-Covid travel restrictions and measures signal that travellers may want to stay for a longer period of time after jumping through the screening hoops.
Such hoops that travellers may jump through under the Sandbox plan include showing a vaccine certificate, vaccine passport or IATA travel pass, a PCR test at the airport and activation of the ThailandPlus tracing application while in Phuket.
Meanwhile, the president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, says Koh Samui will introduce sealed routes to international tourists that keep them away from residents. Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated tourists will be required to stay in their hotel rooms for the first 2 days and get a swab test on the second day.
If the Covid test result is negative, they can travel to designated areas within the island such as Ang Thong Marine National Park and Koh Tan from the fourth to the seventh days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
Now Thailand’s Covid vaccine roll out has begun, it is starting to gather speed. The southern resort islands of Phuket and Koh Samui have made requests to the Public Health Ministry for enough doses to vaccinate the majority of the islands’ residents in anticipation of an early return to some semblance of tourism. Both holiday islands have a high reliance on tourist dollars.
Private businesses in Phuket have made a formal request for 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Public Health Minister (Phuket has a permanent population of around 400,000 at this time). Yesterday, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul claimed there would be “sufficient doses in the country and Thailand would have over 1 million doses if it could secure more doses next month”, according to the Bangkok Post. Reacting to Phuket’s private sector request…
“…the request would likely be approved since the government had secured 5 million doses for June and 10 million more each month after that.”
In addition to request for the the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Minister had already allocated doses of the Sinovac vaccine – 100,000 doses for Phuket and 50,000 for Koh Samui.
The Public Health Ministry is speeding up vaccinations in Phuket and Koh Samui to prepare them for the anticipated return of foreign tourists in July.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday spoke about the Phuket private sector’s request for 900,000 AstraZeneca doses, saying
The Minister also maintained that the Covid situation in Thailand was “under control” despite new clusters breaking out around the markets in Bang Khae, west of the Chao Phraya in Bangkok, and Samut Prakan, south and east of Bangkok.
A Bangkok Airways has been scheduled from Singapore direct to Koh Samui on July 1. The tourists would be quarantined under the Samui Sealed Route Model, according to the Tourism Association on the island. If the proposal goes to plan, Samui would be the first ‘bubble’ in Thailand to re-open to tourists, despite the restrictions that the ‘model’ requires, including 3 Covid tests and having their access to the island restricted for at least the first 7 days.
Despite the hype from Tourism Association of Koh Samui surrounding the Samui Sealed Route Model, it is still requires a quarantine with plenty of restrictions and unlikely to induce a flood of foreign tourists. Bangkok Airways has a monopoly on flights into Koh Samui.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
Suez Canal blocked by large container ship blown off course
Myanmar’s military releases 600 detainees after today’s silent protest by anti-coup demonstrators
Thai man confesses to cutting wife’s throat and dumping her body in a pond
Ratsadon protester to stay in jail after court denies bail
CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok
Bangkok sets rules for a dry Songkran, large events must submit a plan
“We Travel Together” plan to boost domestic tourism expanded
Tom yum goong to be nominated for UNESCO cultural heritage list
25 people may face charges over the death of Thai model after a Bangkok party
Professor blasts university officials for removal of “trash” art installations
Burmese anti-coup demonstrators plan silent protest after 7 year old girl killed
Another pro-democracy protest confirmed for Bangkok today
Airlines in Thailand push for July reopening and quicker roll out of vaccinations for employees
Rohingya refugee camp fire leaves at least 11 dead in Bangladesh
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
North Korea severs ties with Malaysia over “unpardonable” US extradition
Pattaya bar owners waiting for CCSA to allow later closing hours
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
Investigation underway after 77 migrants allegedly contract Covid-19 at Thai immigration centres
CCSA approves shorter quarantine for visitors travelling from certain countries
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
