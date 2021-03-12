“Sandbox” tourism scheme for foreign travellers in the works for Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
“Sandbox” tourism scheme for foreign travellers in the works for Phuket
Tourism officials are working on what they’re calling the “sandbox,” a new pilot program to reopen Phuket and other destinations by the Andaman Sea to foreign visitors. The sandbox is like the “travel bubble” idea and would allow quarantine-free travel to certain areas.
The sandbox model will be pitched to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration next Friday, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Rachakitprakarn says. But the scheme depends on how many people are vaccinated against Covid-19.
Prior to today’s announcement that the Thai government is delaying vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab, Phiphat had said he expects the sandbox model to start in Phuket in July, but the majority of people living in the island province need to be vaccinated.
“About 70% of people in Phuket must be vaccinated, which means about 900,000 doses of vaccine are needed for 450,000 people.”
Recently, the government announced that the mandatory quarantine period for travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus will be reduced from 14 days to 7 days. Vaccinated foreign travellers arriving to Phuket will be swab tested and then enter check in to an “Area Local Quarantine” hotel, Phiphat says.
“At this stage, the Ministry of Public Health only allows tourists to remain in their rooms, but we will propose to the CCSA to allow tourists to go out of their rooms from Day 1 of their quarantine.”
A traveller must be tested for Covid-19 a second time before being released from quarantine. Those who have not been vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days. Phiphat says he’s still waiting on an official confirmation on the new quarantine measures.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Police step up Phuket gold shop inspections to increase security
Phuket police are stepping up gold shop inspections in the area to help increase security. They say they have already started inspecting the shops in Phuket Town to make sure security measures are up to par with officers now patrolling areas where gold shops are located more regularly.
“We also have a book for police on patrol to make notes in, as requested by the police. Police have been sent to inspect locations across Phuket at high risk of robbery, such as gold shops, banks and department stores. They are prepared to take action with any robbery.”
“I have already ordered the chief of each police station to create their own measures to prevent any robberies of gold shops and convenience stores in the areas under their jurisdiction.”
“We are also coordinating with local administrative organisations to install more CCTV cameras along roads and in community areas, and to ensure the cameras are kept in good condition.”
Pornsak didn’t say whether there was an actual increase in the amount of robberies of gold shops that warranted the new security measures, however, recently there have been a number of gold shops in the news.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Phuket aims for mass Covid-19 immunisation by October
The Phuket government is pushing for more Covid-19 vaccines with the hopes to hit mass immunisation by October. So far, just under 2,000 people on the island province have been injected with China’s Sinovac vaccine. The local officials say they will file a request to get enough doses to vaccinate roughly 78% of the population by October.
With the Phuket economy’s drastic downfall due to the lack of international tourists, the local vaccine campaign will cover not only vulnerable groups, but workers in the tourism industry. The director of Vichira Phuket Hospital Chalermpong Sukontapon says local officials will file a request for the AstraZeneca vaccine to a government subcommittee focused on vaccine management.
“The vaccination injections will be given to about 77.6% of people living in Phuket, so we can open to welcome foreign tourists in October.”
The island province has already received 4,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine to cover 2,000 people. Most of those people have now been vaccinated. Next month, Phuket will receive 16,000 doses and then another 48,000 doses in May.
Phuket has a population of around 600,000 people including 81,000 foreigners and migrant workers.
“I want to tell our Phuket brothers and sisters that the vaccines that we have asked for – both Sinovac and AstraZeneca – are safe. I want everyone on Phuket to be vaccinated.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Owner of dog who allegedly bit young girl in Phuket says 100,000 baht compensation request is too much
The owner of a dog, who allegedly bit a young girl in Phuket town, is saying a 100,000 baht compensation request is too much. The 15 year old girl says she was bitten by the dog on her left leg after chasing her on her way to Satree Phuket School.
32 year old Chotika Kansuya, filed a complaint to the Phuket City Police yesterday morning. Then, the dog’s owner, “May,” came to the station for questioning and to negotiate the compensation, in which Chotika asked for 100,000 baht. May says she didn’t agree with the amount and preferred to contest it in court.
“I do not think it is a reasonable number.”
According to Phuket News, May told police that she has 2 dogs that are kept chained to the front of her house. She said she was cooking food for her dogs when they started barking. She told the Phuket News her account of the story.
“I heard the dogs bark then saw a girl walking past my house who seemed afraid of them. I shouted to her to keep walking and not to look at the dogs to draw attention.”
“As I shouted to the girl, the chain holding Khan Thong the male dog broke off and he chased after the girl. He bit the girl on her leg before I was able to catch him.”
“It was not a serious bite and only a small wound. If the dog had really meant to attack and bite aggressively then the wound would be much bigger and far more serious.”
“Khan Thong has never bitten anyone before. I haven’t raised my dogs to attack or bite anyone and I have no idea why the chain restraining him managed to break. The mother of the girl also told police that I have three dogs, but I have only two.”
“She also complained that I ignored the dogs which is untrue as I did warn the girl to keep walking and avoid eye contact so as not to attract their attention.”
Phuket City Municipality office Chief Chalermporn Piyanarong told the Phuket News that he went to examine the house and found only 2 dogs. He says he advised May to keep the dogs in a cage in the future to avoid another incident like this one from happening again.
“I will send some officers to visit tomorrow and check Ms. May has addressed the situation and taken my advice to avoid this happening again in future.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
“Sandbox” tourism scheme for foreign travellers in the works for Phuket
THIS IS A TEST POST
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delayed in Thailand after blood clot concerns
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha postpones AstraZeneca jab after some European countries suspended the vaccine
32 Burmese migrants arrested for illegal entry, 4 test positive for Covid-19
Novavax says vaccine 100% effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalisation
Brush fires rage on in Chiang Mai while air pollution soars
Lumpini boxing stadium re-opens tomorrow for online and TV spectators only
UK insists AstraZeneca vaccine is safe as some European nations suspend use
The end is in sight: CCSA hints at October for lifting restrictions, re-opening Thailand
Chinese nationals face charges as an online gambling operation shut down by Thai Police in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Quarantine times reduced, foreign students CAN attend protests | March11
Thailand calls on Myanmar military to release detainees and to de-escalate the situation
Thailand is re-opening. When can I travel there? | VIDEO
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Thai anti-government group to reach outskirts of Bangkok after 250 kilometre walk
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
Updates on international travel to Thailand
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Thailand reduced to 7 days
Pro-democracy activist hit with 6 million baht fine for removal of plants at rally site
Thai woman faces charges for involvement in “massive scheme” to defraud the US Navy
The Area Hotel Quarantine – tweaking Thailand’s arrival options
Pattaya announces plans to hold Songkran Festival
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
- Songkran23 hours ago
This year Thailand gets 6 days to celebrate Songkran holiday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Thailand reduced to 7 days
- Crime3 hours ago
Myanmar likely committing “crimes against humanity”- UN expert
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai woman faces charges for involvement in “massive scheme” to defraud the US Navy
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Koh Samui lights back up, underwater electricity cable repaired