Koh Samui aims for quarantine-free travel starting in October | The Thaiger

Tourism
Koh Samui aims for quarantine-free travel starting in October
Koh Samui is aiming to offer quarantine-free travels for vaccinated visitors to the southern gulf island. Joining Phuket, the island is expected to be the first area in Surat Thani to test such quarantine-free entries for tourists as it features its own airport. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, the president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, says he is hopeful that Samui will join other worldwide destinations in recapturing tourists.
“Koh Samui wants to grab tourist demand as there are many destinations globally that require no quarantine.”
He says the neighbouring islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao can develop their own entry standards after people arrive in Samui, as they are both second stops from the main tourist island in the gulf, and are reachable by short ferry trips.
Ratchaporn is allaying fears from locals as he insists there mustn’t be any opposition to the plan. Samui is joining the tourism sandbox, which is a new programme to speed up the reopening process before the whole country follows. But he says the plan won’t work unless Samui reaches herd immunity and that involves vaccinating around 300,000 residents to achieve the goal.
Another hurdle setting up sealed terminals to allow international commercial flights to transit in Bangkok before flying to Samui. Ratchaporn says the aircraft can be the ATR 72-600 which features 70 seats. He says there could be 1 flight per week to Samui from Bangkok.
To prepare for the upcoming reopening, the 3 gulf islands are holding a promotional event called the “Wonder Islands Samui, Phangan, Tao” from March 11 to 17 in Bangkok. The event is expected to help stimulate the economy through package sales that are worth 20 million baht.
Ratchaporn says Songkran along with the promotional event should bring more tourists to the island, boosting hotel occupancy rates by 60 to 70% next month.
Meanwhile, the vice-president of the Koh Tao Tourism Associations says the government should offer as 50% subsidy for ferries to all island destinations. He says a subsidy would allow more Thais to visit the islands, with the hopes of boosting domestic tourism.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Extra doses of Covid vaccine lined up for tourist provinces
Thailand’s Culture Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry says provinces considered major tourist destinations could be given extra doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome says the government is being asked to agree to the proposal in order to boost residents’ confidence and help local economies. The chosen provinces included Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Surat Thani.
The Bangkok Post reports that the first doses of China’s Sinovac jab have been distributed in tourist provinces, with 2,500 going to Koh Samui, 4,700 sent to Pattaya, 3,500 to Chiang Mai, and 4,000 to the resort island of Phuket. More doses will follow in June and September. In June, the breakdown will be 16,000 for Samui, 50,000 for Pattaya, 32,000 for Chiang Mai, and 16,000 for Phuket. In September, Phuket will take delivery of a further 48,000 doses, Samui will receive another 16,000, and Chiang Mai and Pattaya will receive 48,000 doses each.
Officials are also in talks as to what the Songkran celebrations will look like this year, after the PM confirmed the holiday will go ahead. Prayut Chan-o-cha says he has asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to discuss guidelines for the celebrations with relevant agencies and to submit a proposal to cabinet next week.
“The situation has now improved. With the collaboration of everyone, the Songkran events can be held. But what type of events will be held and how will have to be discussed to ensure they will not affect disease control measures. They may be less fun but still safe.”
It’s unclear if certain practices that are not particularly traditional, but have become associated with Songkran, such as foam parties and pick-up trucks splashing water on roads, will be given the green light this year.
Itthiphol suggests that the splashing of water be allowed to go ahead, given the low number of daily new infections.
“It should get the green light because the daily number of new Covid-19 cases has dropped from 3 digits to only 2 digits.”
However, he adds that this year’s Songkran celebrations should focus more on religious and cultural activities like making merit and pouring water on Buddha statues and onto the palms of the elderly. There has also been talk of participants being required to wear face shields, masks, and raincoats as protection against contamination, and maintaining social distancing when giving traditional greetings to the elderly.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Koh Samui
Koh Samui lights back up, underwater electricity cable repaired
Electricity is back on Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan after an underwater cable supplying electricity to the islands was damaged. Yesterday, blackouts swept over both islands in the Gulf of Thailand off the Surat Thani coast.
Earlier reports say the cable was damaged by a Thai navy ship’s anchor, but now Provincial Electricity Authority district manager Jakkrit Meedet says the authority plans to hire a firm to conduct an underwater survey and determine how the cable was damaged.
The underwater cable runs from the mainland in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Khanom district to Koh Samui. Apparently, the blackout was a “normal accident,” Jakkrit says.
During the blackout, mobile power generating trucks were used to supply electricity to affected areas.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Koh Samui
Blackout on Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan after navy ship anchor damages underwater cable
A widespread blackout swept over Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan after a Thai navy ship anchor dropped on an underwater cable which supplies power to the islands in the Gulf of Thailand off the Surat Thani coast.
The 115kv cable runs from Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Khanom district to Koh Samui. The anchor damaged the cable about 2 kilometres out from the island, blacking out the tambons Bo Phut, Mae Nam and Maret, the Provincial Electricity Authority district manager Jakkrit Meedet told the Bangkok Post. The repair will take several days.
On the PEA Koh Samui Facebook page, the authority said electricity supply will be circulated for 1 hour per area and outage for 3 hours per area. Additional power generators are being sent to the island today. The authority is still supplying electricity to hospitals on the islands.
Apparently a similar incident happened back in 2018, Jakkrit says, and 6 mobile power-generating trucks were used to supply electricity to the island.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Facebook
