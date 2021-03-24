Thailand drafting new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand drafting new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds
A new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds imports is in the works by Thailand’s Agriculture Department. With certain parts of the cannabis plant now off the narcotics list, many are tapping into the market for CBD, or cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive component in hemp and cannabis.
With the rising demand for hemp and cannabis, the department is revising regulations to make the rules more clear, according to department’s director general, Pichet Wiriyapapha. Those importing cannabis and hemp seeds will also need to get permission from the department. He says they plan to announce the new plan on cannabis and hemp seed regulations in May.
“Now we have only four strains of hemp developed for higher fibre yield, but not for the strain for higher CBD that is currently required for cosmetics and healthcare products. That is why we do need to actively develop such a strain to respond to the high demand in the market.”
CBD is known for its relaxing effects. Although there is still little research to back the claims, many say CBD can lesson anxiety and depression as well as provide relief for muscle pain and arthritis. In Thailand, CBD is growing in popularity, but parts of the cannabis plant high in the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai farmers warned of hemp – growing scams
Thai farmers are being warned of hemp – growing scams after the FDA says some farmers may be approached to grow without gaining permission to import hemp seeds yet. The possible scams have farmers fearing they may be cheated after some have reportedly already started setting up networks in other provinces in preparation to start new enterprises.
According to the FDA, there are only 7 companies currently allowed to import hemp seeds, but they haven’t been given permits yet. Furthermore, none have been told they can start growing hemp as the process has not been solidified. As of now, any company that wants to import the seeds, but notify authorities of where they are getting the seeds from.
They also have to notify authorities of what specific strain of hemp they intend to grow as well as what factories would buy the hemp in order to process it.
Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is pushing the FDA to start issuing permits for the cultivation, importation and production of hemp seeds as he says it could help farmers increase their incomes, especially after Covid has hit Thailand’s economy hard.
“As for hemp cultivation, each farmer must seek permission individually.”
“A permit to grow hemp cannot be applied to a group of farmers because each one must inform authorities about which land is being set aside for cultivation and when.”
Potential hemp growers can visit www.fda.moph.go.th to get information regarding the application procedures with interested parties needing to contact the FDA to set the process in motion.
Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board agreed late last year to remove cannabis and leaves from its list of banned drugs for medicinal purposes. Now, restaurants are sprouting up nationwide, offering CBD – infused food and drinks for public consumption.
CBD is different from the psychoactive ingredient of THC, which is still currently illegal in Thailand.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand to hold cannabis forums on 420th day since legalisation
In light of the 420th day since cannabis was legalised in Thailand, the government is holding 2 forums next month to promote the use of marijuana for medical purposes. The events’ turn out is expected to be large as there is no charge to participate.
Bangkok’s Carlton Hotel will host the first event on April 19-20 to mark World Cannabis Day with more than 50 vendors offering cannabis-infused food and drinks. The president of the Cannabis Investment Summit World International, Jacky Ong, says the event will kick off the idea of cannabis use and trade in Thailand and the wider Asian region.
The event’s falling on the April 20th date is not by mistake as it was scheduled to reference the 420 number that was associated with the cannabis counterculture that began in America.
The 2021 International Medical Cannabis Association Conference will also take place next month on April 16-18 in Chiang Mai. The event will host medical experts and cannabis growers from 22 countries who are developing their medical marijuana industries.
Alexander K Lindgren, a medical tourism consultant fro Thann Global Travel, says the government’s decision to promote medical marijuana will benefit the tourism industry.
“Thailand is known to be one of the world’s best sources of cannabis strains, in addition to its reputation for wellness and healthcare tourism. Combining the two together will attract many tourists from all over the globe, including China, Europe and the United States.”
An adviser to the Association of Domestic Travel, Komsarn Wijitwikrom, an Association of Domestic Travel adviser, agrees. He says the decision to focus on medical marijuana would educate future generations about the crop which could potentially help pull communities out of poverty.
“We are on the right track now. We have a cash crop on our hands, so now we have to know how to market it.”
While most of the plan has been legalised, the marijuana flower is not, as it contains most of the psychoactive properties, such as THC, which is largely thought of to be responsible for the “high” feeling by users.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand government promotes cannabis as a cash crop at Buriram festival
Thailand’s government is pushing for cannabis use in all kinds of foods and products, as long as the plant’s psychoactive component, which causes the “high,” isn’t used. Over the weekend, people flocked to the Cannabis 360 festival held by the government in the Isaan province Buriram. Those at the festival could get a cone of hemp soft serve ice cream or taste other food and beverages seasoned with cannabis leaves.
The country’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, an avid cannabis and hemp supporter, promoted the event, posting a photo on his Facebook page of himself surrounded by cannabis plants.
The director of the Buriram public health and organiser of the event, Withid Sarideechaikoo, told Reuters that cannabis is “the rising star to bring our good quality of lives and money back in our purses as good (economy) as before and even better.”
The festival also promoted growing hemp, a variety of cannabis which has a low concentration of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, and a high concentration of the non-psychoactive component cannabinol, or CBD, which has been used to treat anxiety and muscle pain.
Thailand was the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise medical cannabis back in 2018. Recently, parts of the cannabis plant with low traces of THC were removed from Thailand’s narcotics list. The THC-rich buds are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic, carrying fairly hefty penalties for possession and consumption.
SOURCES: Reuters
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand drafting new regulations for cannabis and hemp seeds
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
Suez Canal blocked by large container ship blown off course
Myanmar’s military releases 600 detainees after today’s silent protest by anti-coup demonstrators
Thai man confesses to cutting wife’s throat and dumping her body in a pond
Ratsadon protester to stay in jail after court denies bail
CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok
Bangkok sets rules for a dry Songkran, large events must submit a plan
“We Travel Together” plan to boost domestic tourism expanded
Tom yum goong to be nominated for UNESCO cultural heritage list
25 people may face charges over the death of Thai model after a Bangkok party
Professor blasts university officials for removal of “trash” art installations
Burmese anti-coup demonstrators plan silent protest after 7 year old girl killed
Another pro-democracy protest confirmed for Bangkok today
Airlines in Thailand push for July reopening and quicker roll out of vaccinations for employees
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
North Korea severs ties with Malaysia over “unpardonable” US extradition
Pattaya bar owners waiting for CCSA to allow later closing hours
Investigation underway after 77 migrants allegedly contract Covid-19 at Thai immigration centres
Thai officials target alleged wildlife trade kingpin, seize 330 million baht worth of assets
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Opinion3 days ago
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
- Thailand3 days ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
- Opinion3 days ago
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
- Bangkok3 days ago
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
- Crime2 days ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Bangkok1 day ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
- Crime1 day ago
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO