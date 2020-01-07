Nearly 2 million Thai travellers head overseas for new year break | The Thaiger

Thailand
Nearly 2 million Thai travellers head overseas for new year break
Nearly 2 million Thais travelled internationally for this year’s New Year celebrations. That’s a 3.9% increase over the previous year. Thai overseas travellers totalled 1,944,220 people. And although up 3.9% on outbound traffic the year before, it was 2.2% below estimates.
Domestic travel between provinces totalled 4,298,626 people. That was down 6.4% from last year and 8% below estimates. Finally, travel within Bangkok was 8,465,456 people, 3.5% fewer people than last year.
The Transport Ministry announced that 14.7 million passenger used public transportation during the holiday period, down 3.5% from the previous year. Whilst Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says the number of accidents and deaths had decreased from the previous year, comparing the two same 7 day road accident campaigns.
The Transport Minister is ordering all departments to conduct an in-depth analysis of the true causes of the accidents.
:If there were any shortcomings of the ministry such as road conditions or lack of safety equipment, it must be resolved.”
Politics
PM tells Thais to “stop bickering” and “build the country”
PHOTO: VOA
With his approval rating dropping and facing a parliamentary reprimand, and with a massive demonstration calling for his removal planned for January 12, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging all Thais to put aside political differences and “stop bickering and spreading hatred.”
“Make use of the mechanism of democracy to help build the country.”
In an impromptu speech at Government House yesterday, the PM told media that “good things are happening” and he wants the country to “move forward and not get dragged backward.”
He told parliament that he had devoted the last five or six years to working for the good of the people and the country “without yearning for power.”
“Who says politics is about power and vested interests? I don’t want power or vested interests. Why don’t they trust me?”
Prayut said he never stops thinking about how to solve problems and does not mind being reprimanded, adding that he’s prepared to go to court if accused of an offence. He dismissed talk about his or his administration’s alleged corruption as “unsubstantiated” and “intended to incite hatred.”
“Is it the time to sow the seeds of hatred? Mud-slinging won’t solve anything.”
“Enough is enough. Let’s help build the country. Let’s listen to what the government is doing and what will be gained. If critics aren’t satisfied, they can speak up and the government will try to resolve the issues.”
The PM also warned opponents not to continually discredit him and his administration, saying it’s “useless as it is not within the justice process. No one would come to his rescue if he had committed an offence.”
Regarding the media, Prayut said he’s never persecute or bullied the media, despite constant criticism and satire by columnists and cartoonists.
“If they do anything wrong, they’ll be dealt with according to the law. I don’t need to issue an order. If we don’t use law as the foundation of the country, it won’t be a country, but something more primitive.”
Business
Doctors, teachers and WHAT?#! Thai kids career choices 2020
PHOTO: Bangkok Prep
The results of the 11th Children’s Dream Career Survey for 2020 are out. The annual survey is conducted by Adecco Group Thailand. 4,050 Thai children, aged 7 to 14 years from all parts of the country, were surveyed about their dream career.
The top dream career for Thai kids is to become a doctor, followed by teacher. The results mirror last year’s survey. Most of the children who want to become doctors live in Bangkok and suburbs. Children who want to become teachers live in other provinces, reflecting the different values in each area.
Probably no surprise about the ‘up-and-coming career’ for this year’s survey. It actually ranked #3.
After doctor and teacher kids want to become a “YouTuber” which now ranks above athlete and soldier as a preferred career path. Thai children said that “YouTubers are allowed to follow their passion, work comfortably, and earn a high income, while possessing freedom and fame”. Many children believed that they have the capabilities and talent for an online career. Others are also inspired by their favourite YouTubers and Game Casters.
The survey also revealed that 93% of Thai children enjoy YouTube above other social media channels, with Facebook, LINE, and TikTok ranking behind. YouTube is also an influential media in helping them research and investigate about their dream career. 48% of all respondents have chosen YouTubers as their idols, resulting in several YouTubers being listed in the poll.
For 2020, the No.1 idol among Thai children is “Kaykai Salaider”, the 23 year old YouTuber with the most followers in Thailand at 11 million people. The children had chosen her for her bright and funny characteristics and her talent in producing entertaining and useful videos.
PHOTO: Kaykai Salaider, Thai kids most favourite YouTube channel
Unsurprisingly hot South Korean girl group Blackpink followed in second place, with Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban named as the favourite member of this group. The No.3 idol according to the survey is “Zbing Z.”, a well-known YouTuber and Game Caster that has made the poll for the last three years. Meanwhile, the South Korean band BTS and famous Free Fire game caster “CGGG” were ranked in the fourth and fifth places.
The most popular YouTube channels among Thai children are “Kaykai Salaider”, with “Zbing Z.” “CGGG” and “UDIE” following in the second, third, and fourth places. The fifth most popular YouTube channel is “Bie The Ska”.
When asked about their methods of searching for knowledge outside the classroom, more than 50% of the children said that they rely on the internet – Google searches, website surfing, to watching YouTube on their computers and smartphones. 25% of respondents say that they choose reading and resources in the library.
The most desired gifts among Thai children are smartphones, with 25% of respondents choosing this gadget, while computers, dolls, cash and books followed. These gifts also correspond with the top hobbies of Thai children which are gaming, internet surfing, playing with friends, reading books, reading comics, watching movies, and travelling.
Tidarat Kanchanawat, Country Director, the Adecco Group Thailand says the results show a totally different perspective on choosing careers compared to the older generations.
“Children growing up now will face an entirely different career landscape. Many careers will be fully replaced by technology and AI, while new careers will emerge. Experts have predicted that by 2025, 60% of the workforce will have careers that do not even exist today.”
“Moreover, we must instill a value of lifelong learning in order to enable children to learn and expand their knowledge. In the future, new information will be much more important than educational degrees. Lifelong learning and adapting to changes will become the key motto for this new generation of children that will allow them to grow up in a world of constant disruption.”
Thailand
Viral pneumonia outbreak in China prompts airport checkpoints for Thai-bound passengers
A viral pneumonia outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan is causing concern across the region. At least 59 patients there have been placed under observation so far.
As a precaution, Airports of Thailand has set up checkpoints at four of Thailand’s airports to measure body temperature as passengers deplane and filter out suspected carriers before they reach immigration. It has also increased the frequency of cleaning of airplane bathrooms. Staff are told to report any suspected cases of pneumonia.
The Department of Disease Control told the AOT that Chinese authorities have ruled out the highly contagious SARS virus, Middle East Respitatory Synrome (MERS) and bird flu.
Thai airports are coordinating and requesting that flights from Wuhan land at airports where the checkpoints have been set up, namely Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports. Authorities are instructing people travelling from risky areas who experience symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or runny nose, to see a doctor or health official immediately due to the danger of complications and spreading the virus.
For more information, the public is urged to call the Department of Disease Control hotline on 1422. Passengers can inquire about flights and services 24 hours a day at the AOT call centre, 1722.
