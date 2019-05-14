Konnichiwa – welcome to Thailand’s Top 10 cultural destinations | The Thaiger

by Nisanath Kungwanwong

Congratulations ‘Hinoki Land’ in Chiang Mai for being recognised by the Thai Culture Ministry as one of Thailand’s Top 10 Cultural Destinations. It looks…so… Thai?!?

“Hinoki Land should not be included in the list, as it merely copies a Japanese tourist spot of the same name.”

The ministry’s Cultural Promotion Office recently announced the top 10 cultural destinations for people to visit.

The destinations were selected from popular places nationwide, ranging from a botanical garden to an architectural museum, an agricultural farm, a nightlife theatre and, well, this!

Besides Hinoki Land in Chiang Mai’s Chaiya Prakan district, the other places are Chiang Rai’s Doi Tung, Jim Thompson Farm in Nakhon Ratchasima province, the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chon Buri, the Buffalo Village in Suphan Buri, Woodland Muangmai in Nakhon Pathom province, Ancient City in Samut Prakan, the Siam Niramit theatre in Bangkok and the Phuket Fantasea theatre.

According to the announcement, the ministry selected these places in order to honour them for their cultural heritage

The ministry also aims to encourage the general public to promote cultural heritage at both local and national levels.

Hinoki Land in Chiang Mai, not looking very ‘Thai’

However, the ministry did not mention the criteria for its selection, which led the public to wonder about the choices. A Chiang Mai cultural promotion officer said her office had not nominated Hinoki Land, but it that was done by the headquarters in Bangkok.

The Cultural Ministry declined to explain the criteria for selection, saying its officers were in a meeting to discuss the issue and would reveal the criteria today.

“I’m surprised that the Culture Ministry nominated Hinoki Land, which imitates Japan’s popular destination,” Phakkhanan Winitchai, director of Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Chiang Mai Office, said.

“The ministry should reveal the selection criteria. If the criteria claims to be based on Thai culture, it may not be credible. However, if the place was selected for its international value, it may pass.”

Phuket Fantasea – on of the country’s Top 10 cultural destinations





Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or ? Look no further than where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out for and .



. Or .