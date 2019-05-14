Off-the-beaten-track destinations in Thailand experiencing explosive Airbnb growth

PHOTO: Rawai, had Airbnb growth of 92 over the past year
- Off-the-beaten-track destinations in Thailand grew by 53% year-on-year, with some areas like Rawai in Phuket growing by more than 92% year-on-year.
- Airbnb hosts outside of big cities and major tourist destinations in APAC earned nearly US$1bn through the Airbnb platform in 2018.
- 12 million guests checked into Airbnb listings in these destinations in 2018, growing 70% year-over-year.
New data released today highlights how the Airbnb community is helping grow tourism in off-the-beaten-track destinations across Thailand and the Asia Pacific, and helping spread the benefits of tourism beyond big cities and major tourism hotspots.
Similar to other countries in the Asia Pacific, the Airbnb community is growing rapidly in off-the-beaten track destinations in Thailand. This growth is powered by travellers increasingly seeking more local, unique and authentic experiences. In 2018, the number of Airbnb guest arrivals visiting off-the-beaten path destinations in Thailand grew by 53% year-on-year and some areas with the fastest growth included:
1. Rawai – 92%
2. Chiang Rai – 90%
3. Hat Yai – 214%
4. Saladan – 71%
By helping spread tourism across Thailand, Airbnb is bringing the economic benefits of tourism to local communities that haven’t shared in these benefits in the past. With up to 97 percent of the listing price going directly to Airbnb hospitality entrepreneurs, and almost 50 percent of guests’ spending occurring within the neighborhoods where they stay, the financial benefits of tourism can be significant for travel destinations.
Airbnb’s Head of Public Policy Southeast Asia Mich Goh said the data reinforced how Airbnb was helping grow tourism right across Thailand.
“Just as important as growing tourism is making sure that the benefits of tourism are dispersed beyond big cities and major tourism destinations. This new data shows that Airbnb is not only growing local tourism – but spreading this growth all across Thailand.
“With Airbnb, more people and places share in the enormous benefits of tourism. More Airbnb guests going off the beaten track means more income and jobs in local communities.”
The data also revealed more hospitality entrepreneurs in off-the-beaten-track destinations – home sharers, and small, independent, and boutique hotel owners – are turning to the Airbnb platform as a way to promote their unique listings to travellers from Thailand and the world. In 2018, some of the areas with the highest year-on-year growth in active listings in Thailand included:
1. Nakhon Sawan – 167%
2. Trang – 84%
3. Hat Yai – 65%
4. Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 66%
5. Chumphon – 61%
Airbnb also shared new data this week at Airbnb’s first ‘New Destinations Summit’ in Igualada (Barcelona, Spain), highlighting the Airbnb community model’s positive impact on communities in Europe with no, or few, hotels.
Around half of municipalities in Catalonia, for example, have no hotels or other traditional accommodation options. But in almost 120 communities with no hotels in Catalonia, travel on Airbnb platform has helped boost the economy by €1.5 million.
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Phuket
Wyndham to manage new condo at Layan Beach Phuket
by Bill Barnett
A new Wyndham managed condominium hotel is rising in the Layan Beach area of Phuket.
Named the Laya Resort Phuket, the first phase of the project is 300 units of studio and one-bedroom configuration. The new development will be situated about 400 metres from Layan Beach.
Pricing starts from 150,000 baht a square metre and a 15 year guaranteed return promoted with the first 5 years at 7% per annum. The project is a joint venture between the Chinese group Delsk and Nusasiri.
“Laya Resort neighbors to international branded luxury resorts, golf clubs, luxury lifestyle shopping hubs, as well as international grade cuisines. This is where a curated lifestyle meets nature.”
Completion of Phase 1 is expected in first quarter of 2021. A second phase of the project is currently under planning which will reportedly be larger than the first.
Phuket
MGallery brand partners with MontAzure in Phuket
Kamala’s MontAzure “integrated development” along the northern stretch of Kamala Beach, is rolling out a 236 unit hotel branded residences project.
The MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside, features both studio and one bedroom units. The development is located in the foothills on the inland side of the beach road.
Initial pricing points generally run from 7.2 to 10.2 million baht. Owners could receive up to 45 days annual usage depending on season as part of the lease-back arrangements.
Kamala is continuing to see a huge influx of new hotel projects and two more branded properties are currently in the planning stage.
Bangkok
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
There are man reasons why Thailand is a favourite location for property buyers from Hong Kong and mainland China – the street food and great weather are just a part of the allure.
Chinese nationals spent a record 40 billion baht (US$1.25 billion) on Thai properties in 2018, according to the Bank of Thailand.
So who is buying Thailand’s condominiums? Chinese, but buyers from the US, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK and Japan were also big spenders on condominiums looking at last year’s stats.
Meanwhile the Russians, up to recently being up big in the Phuket and Pattaya condo markets, has now dwindled due to the weak rouble, according to property analyst Phattarachai Taweewong from Colliers International.
“The rising popularity of Thai properties in China was such that units of condos marketed in the mainland were often sold out before the domestic sales.”
Thailand is experiencing a glut in the property market, Phattarachai said.
About 58,000 new condominium units were developed in the country in 2017, and 66,000 were built last year – compared to the usual 40,000 to 50,000 units developed annually.
Carrie Law, CEO and director of China’s biggest property website, Juwai.com, says that low prices and taxes were important factors that appealed to Chinese buyers in Thailand.
“Both Canada and Australia have declining property markets and new foreign buyer taxes. This helps drive investment away from those countries. Thailand does not impose extra taxes on foreign buyers.”
Carries says that Juwai.com received a record number of inquiries on Thai properties last year, with total sales in Thailand topping its 2018 charts for the first time. Australia and Canada have been pushed down to second and fourth place, respectively.
Foreigners are allowed to own 49 per cent of apartments in any Thai condominium project but are not permitted to own land.
In order to prevent a real estate bubble, the Bank of Thailand tightened lending policies which have made it more difficult for Thai people to buy homes, causing a slowdown in local property sales. But observers say interest from foreign buyers and Chinese investors will sustain the sector for years to come.
Read The Thaiger’s tips on buying a condo in Thailand HERE.
To check out more than 35,000 properties for sale in Thailand click HERE.
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ‘Seasteaders’ told to pack up and go home
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
A new Queen for Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Thai baht lowest since January
Bhumjaithai’s Anutin says he won’t support a PM dependent on the senate vote
Suspect arrested over alleged Norwegian tourist rape at Koh Pha Ngan
Konnichiwa – welcome to Thailand’s Top 10 cultural destinations
Off-the-beaten-track destinations in Thailand experiencing explosive Airbnb growth
Nakhon Si Thammarat Police chief orders “shoot to kill” if necessary
Prayut says he commands the support of 11 small parties to become next PM
Club@Koi explodes in colour, celebrities and fashion for its first anniversary
Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked
Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November
Prawit plays down Senate appointees coming from NCPO and current cabinet
Police looking for Thai man who raped Norwegian tourist after Full Moon Party
Two dead, two injured from collision in Suphan Buri
Wyndham to manage new condo at Layan Beach Phuket
Patient reveals he contracted HIV from donated blood
Digital dithering: TV operators exit stage right
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
-
Thailand3 days ago
Cannabis is not a cure-all, doctors warn
-
Business2 days ago
The Thaiger roars into an online-only future
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Eleven vehicles damaged in drunk driving incident in Pattaya
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Eight month old baby in ‘walker’ crushed by truck in Samut Prakan
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Environment2 days ago
Deja vu: Dirty, smelly, blackwater flows into the Andaman Sea, again
-
Thailand23 hours ago
Top 5 places for foreigners to search for a job in Thailand