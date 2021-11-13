First 10 days: 30,000 arrivals; 147,000 Thailand Pass applicants

The Tourism Authority of Thailand totalled up some data for the first 10 days of Thailand’s reopening, with over 30,000 arrivals so far and nearly 150,000 applications submitted for the Thailand Pass to gain entry to the country. The TAT’s report states that the combined total of international travellers arriving at all of Thailand’s international airports – both Bangkok airports, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Koh Samui – from November 1 to 10 was 30,538 travellers.

That’s around 3,000 passengers a day. In comparison to 2019, pre-pandemic, where an average of 108,000 passengers would arrive. It should also be remembered that not all of the arrivals are tourists.

THAILAND PASS

In the first 11 days of Thailand’s reopening, nearly 150,000 people have applied for the Thailand Pass required to enter the Kingdom. Of those, about 63% have been approved so far, 24% of which received automatic approval. Apply for yours here: tp.consular.go.th

THAILAND PASS APPLICATIONS Applications registered for the Thailand Pass Applications approved for the Thailand Pass Applications auto-approved for the Thailand Pass 147,503 92,920 35,872 (included in the 92,920 figure)

ARRIVALS INTO THAILAND BY ENTRY PLAN

Proving that quarantining has been a major deterrent to attracting international travellers, the people entering Thailand using the Test & Go programme that only requires a quarantine long enough to receive the results of your RT-PCR test upon landing outnumbered by nearly 2 to 1 those who used either the Living in the Blue Zone 7-day Sandbox plan or the Happy Quarantine option that requires 7 to 10 days in isolation.

ARRIVALS INTO THAILAND 30,538: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand “Test & Go” – Exemption from Quarantine (except 1 night) “Living In The Blue Zone” 7-day Sandbox “Happy Quarantine” 7-10 Day Quarantine 19,949 9,072 1,517 (1,064 in 10-day, 453 in 7-day)

ARRIVALS INTO THAILAND BY COUNTRY

While the numbers for each country have gone up, oddly the top 10 origin countries of people travelling to Thailand in the first 10 days of November are in the exact same order they were in after the first 6 days of reopening.

TOP 10 COUNTRIES ARRIVING IN THAILAND 3,864: 🇺🇸 USA 3,274: 🇩🇪 Germany 1,785: 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 1,713: 🇯🇵 Japan 1,296: 🇰🇷 South Korea 1,296: 🇷🇺 Russia 1,116: 🇨🇭 Switzerland 1,041: 🇸🇪 Sweden 923: 🇫🇷 France 810: 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE