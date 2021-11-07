Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved

Following reports that 16,595 foreigners total have entered Thailand during the first 5 days of the grand reopening that began on November 1, here are the latest arrival stats for people coming to the Kingdom or at least attempting to come to the country:

THAILAND PASS

Many people have struggled to obtain their Thailand Pass to enter the country, but over 50,000 total have now been approved. Apply for yours here: tp.consular.go.th

THAILAND PASS APPLICATIONS Applications registered for the Thailand Pass Applications approved for the Thailand Pass Applications auto-approved for the Thailand Pass 92,240 50,231 16,798 (included in the 50,231 figure)

ARRIVALS INTO THAILAND BY AIRPORT

Data from the first 6 days of the international reopening:

SUVARNBHUMI AIRPORT IN BANGKOK 12,978: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand Test & Go 7-day Sandbox 7-10 Day Quarantine 11,478 532 968 Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 5 people, or 0.04% of the total. (A breakdown of which entry program was not available for Bangkok)

PHUKET AIRPORT 6,722: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand Test & Go 7-day Sandbox 7-10 Day Quarantine 887 5,813 22 10: Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 (0.15% of the total) 3 (0.34% of the total) 7 (0.12% of the total) 0

KOH SAMUI AIRPORT 309: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand Test & Go 7-day Sandbox 7-10 Day Quarantine 116 193 0 Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 0 0 0

CHIANG MAI AIRPORT 83: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand Test & Go 7-day Sandbox 7-10 Day Quarantine 83 0 0 Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 0 0 0

ARRIVALS INTO THAILAND BY COUNTRY

TOP 10 COUNTRIES ARRIVING IN THAILAND 2,465: 🇺🇸 USA 2,334: 🇩🇪 Germany 1,376: 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 1,258: 🇯🇵 Japan 906: 🇰🇷 South Korea 905: 🇷🇺 Russia 838: 🇨🇭 Switzerland 724: 🇸🇪 Sweden 695: 🇫🇷 France 542: 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates

