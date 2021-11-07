Tourism
Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
Following reports that 16,595 foreigners total have entered Thailand during the first 5 days of the grand reopening that began on November 1, here are the latest arrival stats for people coming to the Kingdom or at least attempting to come to the country:
THAILAND PASS
Many people have struggled to obtain their Thailand Pass to enter the country, but over 50,000 total have now been approved. Apply for yours here: tp.consular.go.th
|THAILAND PASS APPLICATIONS
|Applications registered for the Thailand Pass
|Applications approved for the Thailand Pass
|Applications auto-approved for the Thailand Pass
|92,240
|50,231
|16,798 (included in the 50,231 figure)
ARRIVALS INTO THAILAND BY AIRPORT
Data from the first 6 days of the international reopening:
|SUVARNBHUMI AIRPORT IN BANGKOK
|12,978: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand
|Test & Go
|7-day Sandbox
|7-10 Day Quarantine
|11,478
|532
|968
|Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19
|5 people, or 0.04% of the total. (A breakdown of which entry program was not available for Bangkok)
|PHUKET AIRPORT
|6,722: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand
|Test & Go
|7-day Sandbox
|7-10 Day Quarantine
|887
|5,813
|22
|10: Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 (0.15% of the total)
|3 (0.34% of the total)
|7 (0.12% of the total)
|0
|KOH SAMUI AIRPORT
|309: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand
|Test & Go
|7-day Sandbox
|7-10 Day Quarantine
|116
|193
|0
|Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19
|0
|0
|0
|CHIANG MAI AIRPORT
|83: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand
|Test & Go
|7-day Sandbox
|7-10 Day Quarantine
|83
|0
|0
|Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19
|0
|0
|0
ARRIVALS INTO THAILAND BY COUNTRY
|TOP 10 COUNTRIES ARRIVING IN THAILAND
|
|
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
