Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Over 20,000 people total have arrived in Thailand this month. (via PR Phuket)
image
image

Following reports that 16,595 foreigners total have entered Thailand during the first 5 days of the grand reopening that began on November 1, here are the latest arrival stats for people coming to the Kingdom or at least attempting to come to the country:

THAILAND PASS

Many people have struggled to obtain their Thailand Pass to enter the country, but over 50,000 total have now been approved. Apply for yours here: tp.consular.go.th

THAILAND PASS APPLICATIONS
Applications registered for the Thailand Pass Applications approved for the Thailand Pass Applications auto-approved for the Thailand Pass
92,240 50,231 16,798 (included in the 50,231 figure)

 

ARRIVALS INTO THAILAND BY AIRPORT

Data from the first 6 days of the international reopening:

SUVARNBHUMI AIRPORT IN BANGKOK
12,978: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand
Test & Go 7-day Sandbox 7-10 Day Quarantine
11,478 532 968
Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19
5 people, or 0.04% of the total. (A breakdown of which entry program was not available for Bangkok)

 

PHUKET AIRPORT
6,722: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand
Test & Go 7-day Sandbox 7-10 Day Quarantine
887 5,813 22
10: Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 (0.15% of the total)
3 (0.34% of the total) 7 (0.12% of the total) 0

 

KOH SAMUI AIRPORT
309: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand
Test & Go 7-day Sandbox 7-10 Day Quarantine
116 193 0
Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19
0 0 0

 

CHIANG MAI AIRPORT
83: Total number of international travellers who arrived in Thailand
Test & Go 7-day Sandbox 7-10 Day Quarantine
83 0 0
Travellers who tested positive for Covid-19
0 0 0

 

ARRIVALS INTO THAILAND BY COUNTRY

TOP 10 COUNTRIES ARRIVING IN THAILAND
  1. 2,465: 🇺🇸 USA
  2. 2,334: 🇩🇪 Germany
  3. 1,376: 🇬🇧 United Kingdom
  4. 1,258: 🇯🇵 Japan
  5. 906: 🇰🇷 South Korea
  1. 905: 🇷🇺 Russia
  2. 838: 🇨🇭 Switzerland
  3. 724: 🇸🇪 Sweden
  4. 695: 🇫🇷 France
  5. 542: 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates

 

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending