Drop your excise tax on jet fuel, or we’ll pull out – Airlines | The Thaiger

Thailand
Drop your excise tax on jet fuel, or we’ll pull out – Airlines
The Thai Excise Department is proposing local airlines increase the number of flights to the Kingdom’s second-tier provincial airports in return for a reduction in the excise tax on jet fuel. The Department’s aim is to increase tourism into Thailand’s lesser-known tourist areas and attractions.
Nok Air, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Smile Airways, Thai Airways International, Thai VietJet Air and Thai Lion Air have all submitted requests to cut the excise tax on jet fuel to avoid downsizing, cutting services on low-performing routes, or shutting down operations.
Aviation fuel makes up 30-35% of an airlines’ costs, and the excise department charges on jet fuel tax of 4.726 baht per litre. The airlines say that the tax on jet fuel is a huge burden since it went up to 4.726 baht per litre from just 0.20 baht per litre just two years ago.
But Patchara Anuntasilpa, the director-general of the excise department said that if the low-cost and full-service airlines want the Department to cut the jet fuel taxes, they should “offer proposals that benefit the public”, including more frequent flights to second-tier provinces.
The Bangkok Post reports that meetings are now scheduled in two weeks where the key players will be joined by the TAT to discuss options. The TAT acknowledge the co-operation of airlines is vital to establishing new tourism hubs.
Meanwhile, airlines operating in Thailand say they are being battered by a weak economy and the baht’s strength, which is reducing international tourist arrivals, while the intense competition prohibits them from raising fares.
Thai AirAsia says they’ve had to reduce flights by 15% over the last four months, cutting frequency of flights to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi and Khon Kaen to contain the high operating costs.
Meanwhile, the senior vice-president of Bangkok Airways, Anawat Leelawatwatana, says Thailand airlines’ fares are falling as carriers compete locally and internationally.
“Government support is required if airlines are expected to take part in stimulating tourism in particular provinces.”
“Promoting travel in second-tier provinces is crucial for Thailand’s tourism. Many foreign tourists are drifting towards other countries in the region because of a dearth of new tourism spots.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Future Forwad Party will replace Thanathorn within a week
PHOTO: prachatai.com
A new face will soon be seen in Thailand’s parliament, following the Constitutional Court’s ruling against Future Forward Party’s maverick leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit, disqualifying him as an MP.
Thanathorn was disqualified after being accused of holding shares in a media company at the time of his application to run as a candidate in the general election last March.
Manop Kiri-Phuwadol, the 51st party-list candidate of Future Forward, will replace Thanathorn within a week. Manop, a member of a Karen hill tribe community, is a key figure of the ethnic group in northern Thailand, which seeks to improve the livelihood of ethnic peoples through higher produce prices and finding plots for farming.
Thanathorn has announced that although he is no longer a a Member of Parliament, he is still the party’s leader. Observers claim that 64 other members of Parliament held media company shares when they registered for the election.
SOURCE: The Nation
Election
Thanathorn disqualified as Member of Parliament – Thai Constitutional Court
Leader of the Future Forward Party, 41 year old Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit, has been disqualified as a Member of Parliament following the handing down of a guilty verdict by the Thai Constitutional Court today.
The Court’s findings say Thanathorn was still holding shares in a media company when he registered to run in the March 24 national election. Thanathorn presented evidence during hearings into case declaring that he’d divested himself of any company shares before the calling of the election.
Constitutional pundits say the ruling now paves the way for Thanathorn to be charged under Article 151 of the Elections Act which specifies a jail term of up to 10 years and a political ban for 20 years for anyone found guilty of registering to run in MP elections while knowing that he or she is not qualified.
Thanathorn was originally accused by the Election Commission of still holding 675,000 shares in his family-owned V Luck Media Company when he registered to run in the general election in March this year.
During his defence Thanathorn insisted that the company was not a mass media entity in the general sense as it published only an in-flight magazine and a glossy franchised lifestyle magazine. He also presented evidence that he had transferred all the shares in question to his mother prior to registering to run in the election.
Article 98 of the Constitution prohibits proprietors or share-holders of media companies to run in elections out of fear they would have undue political influence, according to Thai PBS World.
The court dismissed Thanathorn’s defence on both points and revoked his status as an elected MP effective as of May 23 when he was suspended from active duty as MP after the Election Commission made the charges.
Hundreds of supporters of Future Forward Party showed disappointment as they listened to the verdict broadcast on close-circuit TV in the lobby of the Constitutional Court under tight security. Representatives from the US Embassy and EU in Bangkok were also seen attending the session as observers.
Despite his absence from the Parliamentary chamber, and his suspension as an MP at the time, Thanathorn narrowly missed being elected as the Thai PM in the first sitting of the new Parliament.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Visa-on-arrival passengers from 18 countries can now apply online
PHOTO: travellingsands.com
Visitors from 18 countries, entitled to visas-on-arrival, are being advised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to apply online for their e-visa.
Thai Residents reports that nationals of Bhutan, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu are all exempt from paying the 2,000 baht fee for visas-on-arrival for visits of less than 15 days’ duration.
The TAT is now inviting citizens of these countries to use the new online e-visa application and approval system available at either www.thailandevisa.org or thailandevoa.vfsevisa.com
Applicants will need to complete an online form, scan and upload the required paperwork, pay any fees online and then download the approved visa and present it to Immigration officials on arrival at Suvarnabhumi, Don Muang, Phuket or Chiang Mai international airports.
Although exempt from the 2,000 baht visa fee until April 30, 2020, applicants are still required to pay an online visa processing fee. The fee is 600 baht for the normal processing time of 24 – 72 hours, whereas 2,500 baht will get you to the front of the queue and approval within 24 hours.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
