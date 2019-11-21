Earthquake hits in far-north Thailand | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
Earthquake hits in far-north Thailand
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude has rattled the centre and north of the country this morning. The epicentre of the tremors was around northern Nan province, on the Laos border.
At this stage there has been no immediate reports of casualties or damage although The Thaiger has been contacted by numerous people this morning claiming they felt the quake.
The US Geological Survey says the quake struck 10 kilometres below the surface about 92 kilometres northeast of the main Nan city area.
The 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit at 6.50am, local time today.
Cambodia
Mekong nations face severe water shortages
Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam should expect severe to extreme drought until at least January 2020, threatening agricultural production, experts warn. Their main water source, the Mekong River, is at its lowest level in over half a century.
Drought has already caused the Mekong to drop to its lowest level in at least 60 years, with exceptionally low flow in the lower Mekong basin since June, according to the Mekong River Commission.
The commission, established 24 years ago, works directly with the governments of the four countries to jointly manage shared water resources and sustainable development of the Mekong River. The commission says that of the four, Thailand (northern) and Cambodia will be the hardest hit, compared to Laos and Vietnam.
“The drought is being caused by inadequate rainfall during this year’s wet season and late arrival and early departure of the monsoon rains.”
“An El Niño event has created abnormally high temperatures and high evaporation.”
The Commission noted that during the third and fourth weeks of November, the vast majority of the lower Mekong basin is expected to be impacted and the drought condition is forecast to worsen through December and early January, with most parts of the basin having little to no rain.
During a normal year, monsoon rains start in late May and ends in October, but this year they began almost two weeks late and stopped about three weeks earlier than usual.
“This year’s prolonged dry weather could affect crop production. Shortage of drinking water could also become an issue if the drought persists.”
Drought is expected to worsen from December to early January, with most parts of the basin having little to no rain. Many parts of Thailand are also preparing for water shortages, including the southern holiday island of Phuket, where the catchments have received much lower than usual rainfall over the wet season.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Rai
Driver of gas tanker falls asleep, ploughs into building in Chiang Rai
A driver of a gas tanker carrying nearly 50,000 litres of fuel had a lucky escape after he managed to plough the vehicle into a three-storey building in Chiang Rai province.
The story, reported by Thai news outlet 77kaoded and shared by ThaiVisa, says the man fell asleep at the wheel of the tanker before crashing into Mekong View Plaza, a commercial building in the Wiang sub-district of Chiang Saen.
Photo: 77khaoded
77kaoded reports that the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon and the driver is suspected of falling asleep while under the influence of drugs. He escaped with minor injuries and no fuel was spilled in the incident, although the building sustained severe damage.
The report does not confirm whether or not the driver was arrested.
SOURCE: thaivisa.com
Chiang Mai
Unconscious 4 year old rescued from locked car
Pattaya police got a report that a child was stuck in a car in front of a shopping mall. When they rushed to the scene a volunteer rescue team, they found a crowd surrounding a car, trying to wake up a sleeping four year old boy. The boy’s mother was there and was in fact the one to call for help. The team called a locksmith, who picked the lock and rescued the boy.
The boy’s 40 year old mother says she drove to the mall and when she parked, she saw her son was sleeping and didn’t want to disturb him. So she left the key in the lock and the engine running, and was only away for 15 minutes. But when she returned she couldn’t get into the car and quickly called police.
She said she thought it would be fine to let her boy sleep because “he was tired after school and since the engine was still on, and the air-conditioning,” she didn’t think there would be any problem.
She says she’s learned her lesson.
SOURCE: chiangmaicitylife.com
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
Another Thai hotel management dispute flares up – The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Phuket police arrest meth dealer, discover drugs valued at 15 million baht
Visa fee waiver extended
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
Future Forwad Party will replace Thanathorn within a week
Drop your excise tax on jet fuel, or we’ll pull out – Airlines
Earthquake hits in far-north Thailand
Indonesian suicide bomber wounds six, dozens arrested in Sumatra
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Thanathorn disqualified as Member of Parliament – Thai Constitutional Court
Husband begs wife for forgiveness, then smashes her windscreen
Visa-on-arrival passengers from 18 countries can now apply online
Government applies for UNESCO status for Korat Geopark
US Senate gives unanimous approval to Hong Kong rights bill
Woman sues daughter and bank for stealing over 250 million baht
13 year old Chiang Rai girl saved from forced marriage
No Chim-Shop-Chai deadline for over 60s
Deputy Thai PM: “Don’t mention the economy”
Mekong nations face severe water shortages
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Thai Life4 days ago
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
- Bangkok15 hours ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
- Bangkok4 days ago
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
- Crime3 days ago
Child rape suspect caught after seven years on the run
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
American arrested for sexually assaulting Chiang Mai school girls
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bank clerk sacked for allegedly stealing millions, bank reimburses customer
- Bangkok3 days ago
Cyber police nail Facebook ‘fake job’ hackers