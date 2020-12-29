Domestic tourism subsidy extended, 200,000 rooms booked in first 12 hours | The Thaiger

Tourism
Domestic tourism subsidy extended, 200,000 rooms booked in first 12 hours
The Tourism Authority of Thailand says an extension to the domestic tourism stimulus campaign has led to 200,000 hotel room bookings within the first 12 hours. TAT governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, says average bookings before the extension were around 50,000 – 60,000 a day. Transactions under the scheme are now being closely monitored, following the discovery of fraudulent bookings during the last phase. The discovery led to the scheme’s extension being delayed, with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha threatening to cancel it altogether at one point.
Yuthasak says the spike in bookings following the scheme’s extension has aroused the suspicion of officials, as some of the room reservations were at properties accused of fraud during the first phase. It’s understood the authorities will continue to monitor transactions and investigate further where necessary.
He adds that, with the campaign running until April, people have more time to plan their holiday. He says those who may be concerned about travelling at the moment, as a result of the Covid-19 resurgence, may book to travel in February instead, for the Chinese New Year holiday, or for Songkran, in April.
Meanwhile, the Tourism and Sports Ministry says there were over 78 million domestic trips taken during the first 11 months of this year, down over 49% on last year’s tally. The trips generated 428 billion baht, down more than 56% year-on-year. And although Thailand welcomed over 3,000 foreign tourists last month, total tourism revenue stands at 760 billion baht for the first 11 months of 2020. This equates to a shortfall of over 1.9 trillion baht, compared to 2019.
The Ministry says that, despite November’s foreign arrivals being 2.5 times higher than October’s, it is still tiny compared to the same period last year. Officials say the huge downturn can be attributed to the Covid-19 crisis around the world, as well as Thailand’s mandatory quarantine requirements. According to Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the government hopes to reduce quarantine to 10 days from next year, although this has not yet been officially approved and may be delayed due to the resurgence of the virus within Thailand.
Thailand
Education Ministry to reduce classroom time as part of “system upgrade”
Thailand’s Education Ministry says it plans to reduce the amount of time students have to spend in the classroom, in favour of more personal learning time. The initiative is part of a wider upgrade to the country’s education system and is expected to be implemented next year.
2020 has been a year of student-led protests, with Thailand’s youth railing against the establishment and calling for greater democracy and improvements to the country’s education system. Many say the system has failed them, citing widespread bullying and sexual harassment. The students’ involvement in protests against the government and at times, the Monarchy, has led to a number of university students facing lèse majesté charges. In one case, a 16 year old student, was charged under the strict law, prompting criticism from the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights.
Education Minister Natthapol Teepsuwan says the upgrade to the country’s education system is part of ongoing improvement efforts. To further sweeten the deal, he says a new budget for school meals will be proposed to Cabinet, calling it a “gift” for students. He adds that more foreign teachers will continue to return to the Kingdom’s schools, as Covid-19 entry restrictions are eased.
Thailand
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
A video summary of the current situation, today, as The Thaiger continues to keep you up to date with all the latest news about the current Covid-19 outbreak.
The BMA’s order includes…
bars with hostesses, horse racing tracks, cock-fighting arenas and massage parlours.
But pubs and restaurants can stay open as long as they serve only food and drinks, and close by midnight.
The BMA says that entertainment venues should switch to serving only food and observe disease control measures.
(The code in this announcement is that the city’s red zones must refrain from any ‘close contact’ with customers)
Road deaths
Government launches seasonal road safety campaign ahead of New Year holiday
It’s that time of year again… The Thai government has launched its road safety and accident reduction centre, part of its annual road safety campaign for the “7 days of danger” over the New Year holiday. The campaign will run from today until January 4, in an attempt to reduce the carnage as holidaymakers take to the roads. The numbers choosing to use public transport are expected to drop, as a result of the Covid-19 resurgence.
The Bangkok Post reports that Deputy PM, Prawit Wongsuwon, who oversaw the campaign’s launch at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, says traffic rules will be strictly enforced to ensure the public’s safety over the New Year holiday. He is calling on drivers to check the road-worthiness of their vehicles, adding that drivers will be subject to breathalyser tests and that pick-up trucks should not carry more than the permitted number of passengers.
It’s understood the Royal Thai Army has set up over 200 rest stops outside military barracks around the country. The stops are open 24 hours a day and will offer vehicle checks, as well as having staff on hand from military hospitals, who can provide medical assistance if necessary.
Thailand continues to have one of the world’s worst road safety records, with a 2018 World Health Organisation report putting the number of deaths at 22,941 a year, or 62 a day. Speeding, a lack of skill, and lax enforcement of traffic laws are all seen as contributory factors. According to the Thailand Development Research Institute, around 70% of fatalities involve motorbikes.
