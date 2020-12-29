Bangkok entertainment venues hit with temporary closure order amid rise in cases | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok entertainment venues hit with temporary closure order amid rise in cases
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ordered all entertainment venues in the capital to close until January 4, with the exception of bars and restaurants serving food and drinks. The establishments affected by the closure order include hostess bars, horseracing venues, cockfighting arenas, and massage parlours. Pubs and restaurants serving food and drinks only can remain open provided they observe strict hygiene measures and close by midnight.
The order comes amid a rise in cases and news that the Governor of the Covid-hit province of Samut Sakhon has also tested positive, meaning a number of officials who had close contact with him – including the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul – are currently self-isolating for 14 days. It’s understood Governor Verasak Vichitsangsiri has been admitted to hospital for observation, due to an underlying condition that may put him at increased risk from the virus.
Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control has urged the public to support the governor, a call echoed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Minister Anutin, who have praised him for his hard work in attempting to control the virus outbreak in his province.
Meanwhile, the eastern province of Rayong has confirmed that one of the patients in its recent cluster of infections has died. It’s understood the 45 year old man had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for the virus on Sunday and subsequently developed breathing difficulties. He stopped breathing while being transported to hospital.
In a stark warning to the country, Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says cases could increase to thousands a day, or possibly even tens of thousands a day by the middle of January, if effective disease control measures are not implemented by provinces with high case numbers.
“If nothing is done, daily new cases could soar to 4 or 5 digits this month or by the middle of next month. The best solution is to refrain from socialising, and the curve will flatten.”
Bangkok
Police called after Bangkok bus passenger removes his mask to blow his nose
Police were called after a passenger on a public Bangkok bus blew is nose and spit in a tissue. Thai media reports that the bus driver ordered the man to get off the bus in Bangkok’s Petchkasem area and that the passenger eventually agreed after the police were called.
The man had removed his mask and was wiping and blowing his nose with a tissue. Someone video recorded the man and posted it on Facebook saying it was “terrible behavior.” Thai media reports that many passengers were worried about the spread of Covid-19 after the recent spike in cases.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine “one stop shop” in Thailand
The TAT have launched a new “one stop” shop for quarantine (Alternative State Quarantine) bookings in Thailand.
The new website is designed to be a single place for booking quarantine hotels during the time when arrival in Thailand is welcomed with a mandatory 14 day stay (which seems to end up as 15 days in many cases) in a government-qualified hotel. In this case the government have partnered with Ascend Travel to provide the services you’ll need for you ASQ stay.
You can check out the new website HERE.
“The ASQ is the process of two-week quarantine at government-approved hotels in Thailand at traveler’s own expense. Every hotel is partnering a selected hospital to provide this service. ASQ is the type of quarantine hotels that are located in or around Bangkok. And ALQ is the same type of quarantine as ASQ just quarantine hotels in this list are located outside Bangkok.
These types of quarantine facilities must be used for several types of foreigners returning to Thailand as well as Thais preferring to quarantine at higher quality facilities at their own expense instead of using State Quarantine (SQ) facilities that are provided for them at no expense.”
Thailand currently requires quarantine for everyone arriving in the country, Thais or Foreign nationals. If you’re a foreigner the quarantine is at your own expense. The Thai government provides a free quarantine service for Thai national but they have the option to purchase an ASQ at their own expense if they want more something more luxurious than an old military camp quarters.
The new platform is in both Thai and English. There is over 100 ASQ/ALSQ registered hotels listed along with additional that meet all Thai Ministry of Public Health quarantine requirements.
The website contains a variety of information, not just based on quarantine, to help people looking to visit Thailand at this time. It also contains rules and restrictions for quarantine .
The Thai government have already speculated that there will be no opening of the borders in Thailand until at least April 2021. The recent outbreak in Samut Sakhon, and its current spread, will likely push that date down the track.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA threatens lockdowns by March “if situation spirals out of control”
The spokesperson for Thailand’s CCSA, Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, yesterday stated that, if the “situation spiralled out of control”, there would be a “nationwide lockdown by March”. The Christmas Day warning followed a week of tracking and tracing from an outbreak that centred on the Mahachai seafood market in Samut Sakhon, specifically, and Burmese migrant workers in the fishing and seafood trade, more generally.
The spokesperson said the the lockdown would only be necessary “if there was not “proper cooperation from the people”.
In other Covid-related news from yesterday, 6 government officials, who initially tested positive in ‘rapid’ tests were later found to be false positives. The King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital had conducted 350 tests for ‘at-risk’ staff with the rapid tests.
Thailand is still under an Emergency Decree, which has been extended numerous times, which allows the government’s appointed CCSA to make quick decisions related to any Covid outbreaks in the country and circumvent the parliamentary procedures. The government is looking to abandon the emergency decree and update its Disease Control laws instead.
Bangkok reported 6 new cases yesterday, taking the capital’s total to 40, related to the latest cluster. Nationally there has been 1,443 infections reported in the past week, more than 1,200 of them migrant workers. 6 Thais and 3 foreigners who have recently entered the country, also tested positive in quarantine and were reported in yesterday’s figures.
Patients linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster have been found in 31 provinces… Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, Uttaradit, Petchabun, Suphanburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, Krabi, Phuket, Ayutthaya, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chai Nat, Samut Songkhram, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Nonthaburi, Ang Thong, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Loei and Ubon Ratchathani.
The total number of cases in Thailand, since February this year, has now reached 5,910 with 4,137 now fully recovered.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority closed down the city’s public schools on Thursday, and yesterday all public and private schools, nurseries were ordered to close temporarily in Nonthaburi, the province directly north of Bangkok, were also closed. The province has also closed entertainment venues from midnight-5am with a ban on live music and serving of food after 10pm. The province has also banned all migrant workers from entering the province. The precautionary measures are in place until January 6.
In Songkhla, the Prince of Songkla University’s Hat Yai campus has cancelled face-to-face lessons following a positive test from a lecturer. At the Prince of Songkla University’s campus in Phuket all Food Panda and Grab Food deliveries are banned from entering the campus.
Around the country some schools have also closed, as a precaution, after single cases were identified within their school community. A single case of a parent in Phuket ended up causing the closure of 16 of the island’s schools on Wednesday this week.
GRAPHIC: Nation Thailand
Alam
Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10:20 am
That’s a good measure have been taken by the authorities, wish that spreading will not reach to out of control.
It’s time to do mass testing and possible much more spot testing.
Need to find out the roots of infection resumed areas.