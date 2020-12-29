190 Bangkok clinics and hospitals accused of corruption | The Thaiger

190 clinics and hospitals in Bangkok are accused of falsely billing the National Health Security Office, or NHSO, for medical treatment that never happened.

Back in July, NHSO filed a complaint against 18 clinics in Bangkok for 72 million baht in fraudulent claims under the government’s “Gold Card” universal healthcare scheme.

The NHSO found that clinics and hospitals falsely billed the office for metabolism disease screenings for around 80,000 people. The screenings are covered by the office.

Following the investigation, the NHSO terminated its contracts with the 190 clinics and hospitals accused of corruption. The move affects 1.7 million universal healthcare card holders in Bangkok.

The NHSO says the office will find at least 500 other clinics to offer the services for care holders and upgrade its service at the same time, allowing patients covered by the Gold Card to go to any of the affiliated clinics in Bangkok, not just the clinic they initially registered with.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.