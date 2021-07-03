Tourism
Despite struggles, Phuket tourists are happy to be here
One thing many forget when they’re considering the condition of Phuket for the returning international tourists is that, while we are comparing it to the pre-Covid-19 glory days of Phuket, those travelling in the first days of the Sandbox are comparing it to their life at home now.
While Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the Thai economy and tourists are now returning to shuttered businesses, the beauty of Thailand is still visible and the lifestyle still may be better than many countries in the world.
After jumping through dozens of hoops in advance, and on arrival, many visitors who just arrived in Phuket are expressing happiness to be here and satisfaction with their trip so far. The director of the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand has reported positive feedback from the new arrivals.
A group of travellers who arrived on July 1 from Israel made up of individual travellers, tour groups, and members of the Israeli press will spend a week exploring the Phuket province. The visitors seemed happy while enjoying local food in the Phuket Old Town yesterday afternoon, saying that the locals were friendly as well. And the feeling was mutual, with community leaders saying that residents rejoiced in seeing the first drops of tourism come back to life on the island.
Another planned tour of the Phuket Old Town is scheduled for Thursday with a group arriving from Dubai. In the meantime, the previously arrived international tourists have received their first Covid-19 test results and, with no reported positive tests so far, they’re enjoying roaming Phuket island freely.
Travellers report that it’s a great opportunity to clear their heads and just relax after a year of covid-19 stresses. They’re exploring and enjoying strolls on the peaceful beaches, and lounging in the hotel pools. Though tourists are confined to Phuket province, it’s a large island with plenty to explore, unlike other areas that have full quarantine requirements.
But with the expense and difficulty in getting back into Phuket, local vendors are already complaining of a disproportionate amount of tourist spending going to five-star hotels and fancier restaurants. With less than 1,000 international travellers arriving in the first two days, Phuket street vendors are not seeing any uptick in patronage yet as the arriving tourists are opting for more luxury options. Budget hotels and small businesses had long been complaining that they will see little benefit from the Sandbox.
According to the TAT’s Phuket office, and quoted in the Bangkok Post today, Phuket is expecting more than 2,400 arrivals today, though flight data and ticket sales suggest a much lower number.
Under 200 people were expected to arrive on the 3 Thai Airways flights that landed this morning from Europe, and only 2 Middle East flights and a late-afternoon flight from Singapore remain. Each flight would need over 500 passengers, which far exceeds the maximum capacity of the planes.
Here’s the list of international arrivals in Phuket today…
Thai Airways – from Copenhagen (53 passengers, 13 on their way to Bangkok)
Thai Airways – from Frankfurt (89 passengers)
Thai Airways – from Paris (45 passengers – 6 business class, 39 economy)
Emirates – from Dubai (also on its way to Bangkok)
Qatar – from Doha
Thai Smile – From Singapore
Ms. Nanthasiri Ronsiri, from the TAT’s Phuket office said… “Phuket expects to welcome 2,435 tourists on Saturday”.
Still, for those who have arrived so far, even with bars and nightlife closed, the beauty and advantages of Thailand that many expats may have grown accustomed to, are still putting a smile on the faces of those who fought hard to be among the first visitors in the Phuket Sandbox.
Welcome back to Thailand!
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Flight Status, Phuket Airport
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Despite struggles, Phuket tourists are happy to be here
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 6,230 new infections, news briefs
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Last-minute announcement: Colourful Phuket month-long festival
Eying upgrade, Thailand downgraded in human trafficking report
Thailand News Today | Record deaths & community infections, insurance scam, Phuket Sandbox | July 2
Migrant workers ask Thai government for assistance during the pandemic
Harmful chemicals used on protesters at last year’s rallies – Amnesty International
Father commits suicide after daughter dies of Covid
Taxi explodes after hitting truck, driver burns to death
CCSA says no new restrictions are needed to fight Covid-19
Doctor documents people camping out for Covid treatment
Top 5 best hotels in Phuket
Vietjet urges testing after Phuket passenger gets Covid-19
Thailand still plans to fully reopen on October 15, despite Covid-19 uptick
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
Full text of Phuket Sandbox order released in English
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Latest info for arriving in Phuket from July 1 – Sandbox update
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
As Phuket opens, Bangkok, 9 provinces face new restrictions
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Indonesia4 days ago
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
- Phuket3 days ago
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
- Thai Life4 days ago
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts