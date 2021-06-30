Connect with us

Tourism

Small businesses fear Phuket Sandbox will leave them behind

Neill Fronde

Published 

28 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Many once thriving tourist areas sit vacant as small businesses can't afford to reopen.

With the Phuket Sandbox reopening just hours away, many businesses in the tourist-reliant province hopefully await the return of foreign travellers and the restart of the economy. But while businesses that had the financial means to weather the long-term closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic prepare excitedly, many smaller businesses that lacked the funding to revive themselves are not nearly as enthused.

While government agencies and flight statistics squabble over how many travellers will be returning over how long a period, smaller businesses don’t expect to see much benefit from the slow creeping return of tourism. They feel they’ve been left behind in the reopening, and while the government may not be looking at them, returning visitors will definitely see them.

The Phuket Tourism Entrepreneur Development Association paints a picture of returning travellers arriving in Phuket to find shops closed, businesses shuttered, buildings empty and for rent or sale, even major chain convenience stores abandoned and gutted.

Many of the businesses that haven’t packed it up and called it quits completely may not be reopening along with the borders. After over a year of partial or complete closure, reopening isn’t always cheap. Businesses need to be cleaned and repaired, repainted and remodelled, and bills paid for services like internet and electricity to be restarted. And whether or not tourists arrive in large numbers, staff at reopened businesses will need to be paid.

Without urgently needed soft loans available immediately for small businesses in the tourism sector, much of what draws tourists to Phuket and other popular travel destinations will likely not be waiting for them when they arrive.

One business owner lamented that financial and staffing pitfalls may lead to worsening conditions for small businesses in the tourism sector. Building and land owners may reckon the borders have reopened so they end any rent discounts when, in reality, the number of immediately returning tourists is not nearly enough to support businesses. As a result, more hotels and businesses in the tourism sector could close.

Additionally, staffing shortages may be an issue as SHA Plus certification requires 100% vaccination and tourism workers that went to their hometowns during the pandemic may not be able to return to work in Phuket having been unable to get vaccines locally. These issues combined with the bleak scene that travellers will return to and the ever-changing complicated hoops they must jump through to re-enter Thailand may persuade tourists considering a Thailand trip to cancel or postpone their travels until things are more stable.

Since last year, over 2 million people who work in tourism have lost their jobs, and a recent report said that more than half a million jobs were lost since the third wave of Covid-19 began just three months ago. The Central Bank Governor predicted a 5 year time frame for tourism revenue to normalize. Thailand lost about 83% of international tourists last year due to Covid-19 and suffered a 1.6 trillion baht loss of revenue that many fear will not start recovering quickly enough with the Phuket reopening.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism28 seconds ago

Small businesses fear Phuket Sandbox will leave them behind
Entertainment2 hours ago

Nightlife, restaurants suggest opening in defiance of restrictions
Tourism6 hours ago

New details in the Phuket Sandbox Royal Gazette publication

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Tourist predictions, Sinovac batch problem, Tak cluster | June 30
Thailand7 hours ago

Woman killed while trying to cross the road in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Phuket7 hours ago

Police officer that allegedly drunkenly shot noodle seller changes plea to not guilty
Crime7 hours ago

Bangkok airport police stop Chinese with babies, seize fake birth certificates
Tourism7 hours ago

About 300 seats sold on July 1 Phuket flights, 500 COEs approved
Thailand7 hours ago

Government urged to get mRNA vaccines over Sinovac
Best of7 hours ago

Top 5 hotels in Hua Hin
Drugs8 hours ago

Police in Lop Buri seize more than 8 million methamphetamine pills
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Australia extends its lockdwon
Northern Thailand9 hours ago

2 illegal Chinese immigrants in Tak arrested eluding quarantine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Rayong governor orders nightly beach closures to curb the spread of Covid-19
Tourism10 hours ago

Tourism jobs continue to be lost – nearly 1 million in 2021
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending