Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights. | The Thaiger

Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.
The mysterious pneumonia-like disease striking dozens of people in Wuhan, China, has now been identified as from the same family of viruses as the deadly SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). This news from Chinese scientists today.
Earlier today The Thaiger reported that three Thais and a Chinese citizen had been detected arriving from Wuhan in the Hubei province with suspected viral symptoms comparable with a flu or viral pneumonia.
The scientists say they’ve found a new “coronavirus in 15 of 57 patients with the illness in the central city of Wuhan, saying it has been preliminarily identified as the pathogen for the outbreak”.
The news was reported on the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
“Coronaviruses” are a large family of viruses that can cause anything from the common cold (rhino virus) up to to SARS*. According to the WHO, some coronaviruses are able to transmit easily from person to person, while others can not.
The CCTV report went on to explain that the current ‘Wuhan Virus’, a coronavirus, appears to not be as lethal as SARS.
“Its symptoms are mainly fever, with a number of patients having difficulty breathing. Eight patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital as of Wednesday, and no deaths have been reported.” (Translated from CCTV)
This new viral outbreak was first detected in the city of Wuhan on December 12 last year. A total of 59 people have been identified as contracting the illness. Seven patients have been in a critical condition at some stage, according to Chinese health authorities. Authorities report that no healthcare workers have been infected.
Some of the patients were reported to have been employed at a seafood market in Wuhan. Local media reported the market also sold “other live animals, including birds, rabbits and snakes”. These reports sparked concerns that the virus might have been transmitted to humans from animals.
Six coronaviruses are known to infect humans — four of them typically cause the common cold, and the other two are SARS and MERS (the middle east respiratory syndrome, first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012).
SARS infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 in a pandemic that ripped through Asia and spread to 37 countries in 2002 and 2003.
In a statement today the World Health Organisation said that China’s preliminary identification of a “novel virus” in such a short period since its earliest identification, “demonstrates the country’s increased capacity to manage new outbreaks”.
Across Asia governments are now stepping up preventive measures such as airport temperature screening and requirements for notification in the wake of what is being referred to as the “Wuhan outbreak”.
Airports of Thailand says they are monitoring a the detection of any viral symptoms from Wuhan flights coming out of China. They say that six airports are now ready to cope with the situation by setting up international communicable diseases control checkpoints. Up to date four passengers – three Thai and one Chinese – have been detected and isolated pending further prognosis.
*World Health Organisation
Hanoi the cheapest overall, Bangkok the cheapest food – Backpacking in Asia
Overall, Hanoi in Vietnam is the cheapest backpacker destination in Asia, whereas Bangkok offers the cheapest meals whilst on your journey.
Alpha Travel Insurance has revealed the Asian cities offering the most affordable experience for backpacking based on the costs per day, of a hostel, transportation, meals, drinks and attractions. You can view the full graph HERE.
The article looks at options for the modern-day backpacker wanting to find the best value around Asia. The cost of staying in different locations and hopping from one city to another can add up and if you’re on a budget, so they’ve done a lot of the hard work for you and test driven prices around the region. It’s the emerging destinations that are, unsurprisingly, providing the best value.
The top ten cities with the most attractions…
Hanoi, Vietnam is the cheapest city in Asia. If budget is key, the northern Vietnamese capital of Hanoi is a must-visit location in Asia offering the best value, with a total daily spend of just £14.24 ($18.30). That includes a full day’s food, drinks, attractions, transport as well as an overnight stay (hey, it’s back-packer style, not 5 star!). Hanoi is famous for its rich historical heritage as well as its huge range of street food available to try and taste.
Thailand’s northern capital Chiang Mai comes in at number seven on the list overall.
The cheapest country to travel in Asia is also Vietnam. Three cities in Vietnam appear in the top 5 in the research, with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Hoi An coming in 1st, 3rd and 5th place.
But you can’t skimp on food. Experience some of the most exotic food, at the cheapest price, in one of world’s great foodie paradises – Bangkok. Bangkok, Thailand is mid-table when it comes to overall affordability for back-packers, but for food, it’s number one. At just £4.63 ($5.95) for meals per day, Bangkok rates as the cheapest city to eat in Asia. Head for the streets and enjoy some astonishing cuisine at a budget price.
If you looking for sight-seeing and activities when travelling, Jakarta, Indonesia could be the perfect city for you with a cost of just £0.55 ($0.71) a day on attractions. Whether it’s a museum, a culture tour, a tour around the city to explore the surroundings, or something a little more out of the ordinary, Jakarta offers activities at a budget.
At the other end of the scale is Tokyo, Japan – the most expensive city in Asia overall at £56.47 ($72.58) a day, as well as being the most expensive city for transport, meals and drinks. If you’re on a tight budget, you may need to plan your trip to Tokyo carefully and budget accordingly.
“When backpacking, budget is often something that people need to keep a close eye on, especially when travelling for a long period of time.” – Rachel Conaghan, Travel Expert at Alpha Travel Insurance.
South East Asian stocks fall as Mideast tensions soar
Renewed tensions in the Middle East continued to roil stock markets worldwide today. Thai stocks had their biggest fall since December 16 this morning as with Kasikornbank and Airports of Thailand losing 3.6% and 1.7% respectively.
At 11.40 this morning the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s index was down 0.87%.
• Oil prices shot 2% higher and Brent Crude rose to over $70 a barrel after the US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq and retaliate against Iran if it strikes back after the assassination of its top army commander.
• The Philippine stock market fell more than 1% as soaring oil prices stoked fears of inflationary pressure. The Philippines imports all of its oil. Other south east Asian markets were also in the red due to heightened Middle East tensions. Real estate firm SM Prime Holdings shed 1.3%, while lender BDO Unibank lost 1.1%.
• Malaysian shares shed 0.9% as banking and consumer stocks weighed. Malayan Banking fell 0.9% and Sime Darby Plantations 1.6%.
• Indonesian equities fell as much as 1.1%, their biggest intraday fall in over a month. Financials and consumer firms were the biggest drags, with Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia losing 1% and 1.1%, while Unilever Indonesia shed 1.2%.
• Singapore heavyweights United Overseas Bank and Jardine Strategic Holdings were down 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively.
Three busted for human trafficking Lao minors
PHOTO: Rayong Police
Police have busted a karaoke and brothel in the eastern province of Rayong, arresting two men and a woman for pimping five underaged Lao girls. They were arrested on December 25 at a karaoke bar in Pluak Daeng district, according to Bangkok Post.
Police told media that the accused, 44 year old Surasek, 29 year old Sornsawan, and the woman, 20 year old Koon, are also from Laos.
Plainclothes immigration police conducted the sting after a tip-off from Alliance Anti Trafic, a nonprofit organisation combating sexual exploitation and trafficking in south east Asia.
“Five young Lao girls were presented to policemen at the bar. The procurers demanded 1,500 baht for each girl and a room,” according to a spokesperson.
Surasek, the owner of the bar, confessed to procuring the underaged girls and was charged accordingly while Sornsawan and Ms Koon were charged with human trafficking.
In a separate case, five Cambodians were arrested yesterday for selling fake sneakers at in in the border province of Sa Kaeo. Soldiers from the 12th Ranger Forces Regiment conducted the raid after a getting a tipoff that Cambodians had smuggled counterfeit goods for sale at the famous Rong Kluea Market.
The Rangers confronted the five, who immediately dropped their large sacks and tried to flee. Inside the bags, soldiers found 146 pairs of counterfeit Fila trainers, priced at 1300 baht.
An officer said the men were probably just peddlers, hired by the producer of the counterfeit shoes to sell them in Thailand.
