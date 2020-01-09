Thailand Yacht Show 2020 opens in Phuket | The Thaiger

The fifth Thailand Yacht Show is now open at the Royal Phuket Marina in Koh Kaew. The annual on-water yacht-fest features an array of over 50 luxury yachts and boats, including several world and Asian premieres, from the region’s leading brokers.

The show runs until January 12 and is open from 11am – 7pm nightly.

The overall intention of the show, apart from selling yachts, is to showcase Phuket as Asia’s premier cruising destination and a maritime heaven for leisure boating enthusiasts.

Andy Treadwell, CEO of event organiser Verventia, says the the show is an international showcase for Thailand’s yachting and luxury lifestyle.

“We are here to promote Thailand and Phuket as the main hub for high-spending yacht tourism and for the international yachting industry in Asia. This island is now recognized as the centre of one of the most beautiful yachting destinations in the world – the ASEAN seas rank alongside the Mediterranean and the Caribbean in terms of destinations, dive spots, beaches and tropical islands just waiting to be discovered.”

Phuket governor Phakaphong Tavipatana attended today’s opening ceremony saying that the Thailand Yacht Show brings together brands and dealers of the highest quality.

“Through the Thailand Yacht Show, Phuket gets closer to its objective of becoming the preferred winter destination for high-value international yachting tourists. The global spotlight shines on Thailand with the Show combining the very best aspects of the yacht and superyacht lifestyle, bringing the biggest and most important brands to showcase their newest products and to do business on the beautiful shores of Phuket. All of this translates into direct and indirect economic benefit for our local economy.”

First time exhibitor at Thailand Yacht Show 2020 is Asia Yachting, the fast-growing and highly successful dealer of Monte Carlo Yachts and Prestige Yachts from Hong Kong, now with an extended territory including Thailand and Singapore. CEO Olivier Besson is enthusiastic about the opportunities in the region.

“We are excited to be opening a new office in Phuket which will enable us to focus on sales in South East Asia, where we expect the market to grow considerably over the next few years. We are aware of all the efforts that TYS and SYS show organisers Verventia have been putting into developing the industry here, and we are delighted to support that effort – and hopefully make a few sales!”

The Show’s main draw, of course, is the world-class selection of yachts and boats of all shapes and sizes for visitors to admire and, no matter what your budget, to charter or purchase. From small sailboats to superyachts, RIB’s to jet-skis, navigation systems and chandlery to the latest water-sports toys, it’s all there. The Thailand Yacht Show is an immersive experience, offering the opportunity for first-timers to actually participate in the excitement of sailing a yacht from our Demonstration Platform.

Visit the Thailand Yacht Show website HERE.