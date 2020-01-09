Thailand Yacht Show 2020 opens in Phuket | The Thaiger

Events
Thailand Yacht Show 2020 opens in Phuket
The fifth Thailand Yacht Show is now open at the Royal Phuket Marina in Koh Kaew. The annual on-water yacht-fest features an array of over 50 luxury yachts and boats, including several world and Asian premieres, from the region’s leading brokers.
The show runs until January 12 and is open from 11am – 7pm nightly.
The overall intention of the show, apart from selling yachts, is to showcase Phuket as Asia’s premier cruising destination and a maritime heaven for leisure boating enthusiasts.
Andy Treadwell, CEO of event organiser Verventia, says the the show is an international showcase for Thailand’s yachting and luxury lifestyle.
“We are here to promote Thailand and Phuket as the main hub for high-spending yacht tourism and for the international yachting industry in Asia. This island is now recognized as the centre of one of the most beautiful yachting destinations in the world – the ASEAN seas rank alongside the Mediterranean and the Caribbean in terms of destinations, dive spots, beaches and tropical islands just waiting to be discovered.”
Phuket governor Phakaphong Tavipatana attended today’s opening ceremony saying that the Thailand Yacht Show brings together brands and dealers of the highest quality.
“Through the Thailand Yacht Show, Phuket gets closer to its objective of becoming the preferred winter destination for high-value international yachting tourists. The global spotlight shines on Thailand with the Show combining the very best aspects of the yacht and superyacht lifestyle, bringing the biggest and most important brands to showcase their newest products and to do business on the beautiful shores of Phuket. All of this translates into direct and indirect economic benefit for our local economy.”
First time exhibitor at Thailand Yacht Show 2020 is Asia Yachting, the fast-growing and highly successful dealer of Monte Carlo Yachts and Prestige Yachts from Hong Kong, now with an extended territory including Thailand and Singapore. CEO Olivier Besson is enthusiastic about the opportunities in the region.
“We are excited to be opening a new office in Phuket which will enable us to focus on sales in South East Asia, where we expect the market to grow considerably over the next few years. We are aware of all the efforts that TYS and SYS show organisers Verventia have been putting into developing the industry here, and we are delighted to support that effort – and hopefully make a few sales!”
The Show’s main draw, of course, is the world-class selection of yachts and boats of all shapes and sizes for visitors to admire and, no matter what your budget, to charter or purchase. From small sailboats to superyachts, RIB’s to jet-skis, navigation systems and chandlery to the latest water-sports toys, it’s all there. The Thailand Yacht Show is an immersive experience, offering the opportunity for first-timers to actually participate in the excitement of sailing a yacht from our Demonstration Platform.
Visit the Thailand Yacht Show website HERE.
Bangkok
“Run Against Dictatorship” events blocked in two Thai provinces
This Sunday’s planned “Run Against Dictatorship” anti-government protest event in Bangkok has spawned copycat campaigns across Thailand, which have now been prohibited in at least two provinces. Organisers of the Bangkok event have tried to clarify that they are not involved with the planning for any runs planned elsewhere in the country.
The campaign’s Thai name, “Wing Lai Lung” (วิ่งไล่ลุง) literally means “Run to Oust the Uncle,” a reference to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s nickname, “Uncle Tu.” The organisers of the Bangkok event even cheekily sent an official invitation to the Thai PM to join them in the run.
But now authorities in the northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, and Phayao are refusing to allow local versions. The north east is a hot bed of anti-government sentiment and its rural residents were reliable supporters for Shinawatra and Pheu Thai governments in the past.
Chatchai Kaewkhampod, an organiser of the Ubon Ratchathani campaign, says police told him on Monday that provincial authorities had disapproved of the run, citing security and traffic concerns. Police also claimed the run would obstruct worshippers offering alms to monks at the Thung Sri Muang temple.
Thung Sri Muang is a municipal park and one of the locations along the planned route for the run.
Chatchai, an opposition candidate in the parliament under the Future Forward Party’s banner, said the Ubon Ratchathani run would go ahead since he hadn’t yet received any specific prohibition. The FFP has forbidden members to take part in organising the run, but is allowing them to join in the run if they wish.
A spokesman for the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee, says organisers of the copycat events are being pressured by authorities to not organise the events.
Rangsiman Rome, a party-list MP of FFP, says the Bangkok event has been approved and runs in other provinces should be no different.
Meanwhile, police in the Phayao province, just south of Chiang Rai, have rejected a request by local university students to organise a local “Run to Oust Uncle” event, saying the request “lacked the necessary details for approval”.
The application to run the event caused a school in Phayao to move its planned mini-marathon event forward from Sunday to this Saturday, fearing it might be dragged into politics if held on the same day.
“The mini-marathon of Chiang Kham Wittayakhom School is intended only to promote exercise and unity in the community. It will not be used as a political tool by others,” said a note from the school’s director.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Anti-Prayut running event organiser hopes to avoid confrontation
A key organiser of the proposed anti-government running event, the “Run Against Dictatorship”, is urging its pro-government ‘spoiler event’ to ensure there’s no confrontation when the rival events are held on Sunday.
“Run Against Dictatorship” is “Wing Lai Lung” (วิ่งไล่ลุง) in Thai, which literally means “Run to Oust the Uncle,” a reference to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s nickname, “Uncle Tu.”
Tanawat Wongchai, the student activist behind the January 12 anti-government protest event, says he’s done his part to avoid tensions, and hopes the rival “Walk to Support Prayut” group won’t incite violence.
The run was originally scheduled to start at Thammasat University and include routes along Ratchadamnoen Avenue, but Tanawat says they were pressured by police to change the venue. It is now set to take place inside Wachirabenchathat Park, aka Suan Rot Fai, in north Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
“We have retreated by organising the event at a faraway location in order to reduce the risks. We’ve done everything to avoid confrontation.”
Tanawat, who studies economics at Chulalongkorn University, says 10,000 people have registered for the run at this stage, which starts at 6:30am. Nearly two million baht has also been raised from around 3,000 runners who each donated 600 baht to cover the event’s costs. Those donors will receive a T-shirt and a medallion.
Meanwhile, the pro-government Walk for Prayut will be held inside Lumpini Park in central Bangkok on the same morning. It has been mostly organised online, and it’s unclear who the actual organisers are. No group or activist has stepped forward to claim credit so far. Messages to the event’s Facebook page were not returned, but in a Facebook post the unnamed organisers made their position clear:
“If you oppose the orange water buffalo who hate this country, we are friends,” the message read, an apparent reference to supporters of the opposition Future Forward Party, whose official logo colour is orange.
Tanawat says his group has three demands for the Prayut administration and will give them three months to respond: solve economic problems, amend the constitution, end nepotism.Depending on the government’s response, or lack thereof, Tanawat says, the group will consider future actions.
“Run Against Dictatorship” has spawned similar running events in 20 provinces on the same day, mostly organised by online groups, but Tanawat insists he is not responsible for those.
“We want it to be made clear that these are different organising teams from the people organising the Bangkok event.”
SOURCE: khaosodenglish.com
Events
Record numbers flock to Khon Kaen flower festival
PHOTOS: 77kaoded.com
A record high of over 300,000 visitors flocked to the annual flower festival in the north eastern province of Khon Kaen this year, averaging around 30,000 a day. The “Amazing International Flower Festival 2019” was held at Bueng Thung Sang Health Garden, from December 17 to January 3.
Although the festival officially ended on Friday, the city will keep the flowers on display for people to take photos.
This year’s fair, which featured hundreds of thousands of flowering plants including winter blooms like tulips, lilies and begonias, also used augmented reality (AR) to give visitors with smartphones an interactive experience. Displays were enhanced by computer-generated images and information to make photo-taking more fun.
SOURCE: Thailand Today
