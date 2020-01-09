“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chiang Mai

“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

 on

"Chinese pneumonia" detected at Chiang Mai airport
Three Thai passengers are in hospital after being routinely screened at Chiang Mai International Airport with suspected cases of the suspected “viral pneumonia” that is affected the Chinese city of Wuhan. A fourth person, this time a Chinese national, has been found to be infected with influenza A (H3N2), and repatriated to China for treatment.

The virus, which many initially feared was a return of the vicious SARS virus that killed hundreds across Asia in 2003, was first detected in Wuhan in December. As of January 5 there were 59 confirmed cases in Wuhan and another 21 suspected in Hong Kong as of January 6.

2019-2020 China pneumonia outbreak, also known as China pneumonia or Wuhan pneumonia, is an outbreak of pneumonia, which is occurring in Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China. The first case presented in Wuhan on 12 December 2019. On 31 December 2019, state media in China disclosed a series of cases with unexplained pneumonia. On that day, 27 cases were confirmed with seven in critical condition and two expected to be discharged. The rest of the cases were stable. – Wikipedia

Airports of Thailand, which manages five of Thailand’s major airports, is using thermal scanners to screen passenger arrivals from Wuhan. All three of the Thai passengers have “improved overall symptoms” according to doctors, but are being monitored in a quarantined area of a Chiang Mai hospital. Test results were not complete at this stage.

The Department of Disease Control is asking all travellers who have visited Wuhan, and subsequently become ill, to see a doctor or report to a local hospital.

UPDATE: A Chinese traveller arriving in Bangkok has been quarantined, bringing the number of suspected carriers of the H3N2 Flu to five, according to the Bangkok Post. The woman, who arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport around noon on Wednesday, is being treated at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi where three other travellers have already been quarantined.

SOURCES: Chiang Mai One | Bangkok Post

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai rescue worker disguises himself to thwart student suicide

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

Chiang Mai rescue worker disguises himself to thwart student suicide

PHOTO: CTN News

A rescue worker dressed up as a homeless man to thwart a possible suicide attempt of a young student who was about to jump from a pedestrian bridge in Chiang Mai.

Withawat Sinworasrithaweekhun, chief of the rescue team, headed to the bridge in front of Chiang Mai‘s Maejo University overt the weekend after learning a young student was contemplating suicide and poised on the bridge, with an intention to jump.

He found the student sitting perfectly still on the edge of the bridge and peering down at the traffic below. The young man didn’t say a word, despite police efforts to talk him down for over an hour.

So Withawat came up with a plan. He changed his clothes into a dirty T-shirt and shorts and walked barefoot to a rubbish bin close by to the depressed student, and pretending to rummage through the garbage.

Police kept talking to the young man to distract him, all while Withawat edged closer. As soon as he got close enough, Withawat grabbed the youth from behind, swiftly pulling him back to the bridge and onto his own body so he didn’t hit the concrete floor.

Police then escorted the distraught student to the Maejo Police Station and contacted his parents.

“I didn’t mean to be a hero, I just wanted to save the young man. I succeded thanks to the police who distracted him.”

Recent research reported by The Thaiger reveals a disturbing figure that over 6% of university students in Thailand have attempted suicide. The findings have been highlighted by several students killing themselves in recent weeks. According to the research, most student suicide attempts are in dormitories or homes.

Common triggers, according to the research, are quarrels with friend and loved ones, learning problems, bullying and relationship issues.

“Health problems, anxiety, stress and poor ties with parents and friends contribute to depression,” according to Piyawan Visessuvanapoom, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University.

“Given that half of university students’ lives are about studies, lecturers could play a role in preventing a descent into depression.”

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok

Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here's how to watch it.

CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing the solar eclipse, HERE.

How it will look in your area below…

The skies will darken across Thailand around midday today. The further south you are, the darker it will get as the moon moves over the face of the sun, casting a partial shadow on the earth. The midday sun will partly vanish and a shadow will pass over the Kingdom. The solar eclipse is a completely natural phenomenon. You will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia today.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is participating with 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to watch today’s astronomical phenomenon. Selected locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Students and astronomers are gathering from 9am this morning as the phenomenon begins and will peak just before midday today.

Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here's how to watch it. | News by The Thaiger

While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. But, Yala in the southernmost point of Thailand will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun.

If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker.

Here’s a tried and fool-proof way to watch today’s solar eclipse. Try THIS.

Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here's how to watch it. | News by The Thaiger

Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here's how to watch it. | News by The ThaigerSolar eclipse today across Thailand. Here's how to watch it. | News by The ThaigerSolar eclipse today across Thailand. Here's how to watch it. | News by The Thaiger

And in the far south of Thailand….Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here's how to watch it. | News by The Thaiger

FACT: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.

Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here's how to watch it. | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Time and Date

Chiang Mai

English?! Why should we have to learn that? Thai university students grumble over language requirement

May Taylor

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

English?! Why should we have to learn that? Thai university students grumble over language requirement

Students at Rajamangala University of Technology in Chiang Mai province are whinging about having to demonstrate basic English abilities in order to enrol in courses at the institution. The Daily News reports that the students, with the support of their parents, have made an official complaint about the requirement, which they say should not apply to Thai courses.

Students are currently required to learn up to 550 English words and pass an English test before being admitted on to a course at the university. They say the stipulation has a negative impact on their education and future job prospects and that while they acknowledge the importance of English, it should not be required for Thai courses.

The director of the university has now agreed to meet with the students and look into their complaint as well as explaining the broader need for basic English language as a necessity in Thai courses. The English requirement has long been viewed as controversial, with some accusing the university of using the language course as a money-making tool.

SOURCE: Daily News | Thai Visa

Trending