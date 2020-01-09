“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport | The Thaiger

Three Thai passengers are in hospital after being routinely screened at Chiang Mai International Airport with suspected cases of the suspected “viral pneumonia” that is affected the Chinese city of Wuhan. A fourth person, this time a Chinese national, has been found to be infected with influenza A (H3N2), and repatriated to China for treatment.

The virus, which many initially feared was a return of the vicious SARS virus that killed hundreds across Asia in 2003, was first detected in Wuhan in December. As of January 5 there were 59 confirmed cases in Wuhan and another 21 suspected in Hong Kong as of January 6.

2019-2020 China pneumonia outbreak, also known as China pneumonia or Wuhan pneumonia, is an outbreak of pneumonia, which is occurring in Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China. The first case presented in Wuhan on 12 December 2019. On 31 December 2019, state media in China disclosed a series of cases with unexplained pneumonia. On that day, 27 cases were confirmed with seven in critical condition and two expected to be discharged. The rest of the cases were stable. – Wikipedia

Airports of Thailand, which manages five of Thailand’s major airports, is using thermal scanners to screen passenger arrivals from Wuhan. All three of the Thai passengers have “improved overall symptoms” according to doctors, but are being monitored in a quarantined area of a Chiang Mai hospital. Test results were not complete at this stage.

The Department of Disease Control is asking all travellers who have visited Wuhan, and subsequently become ill, to see a doctor or report to a local hospital.

UPDATE: A Chinese traveller arriving in Bangkok has been quarantined, bringing the number of suspected carriers of the H3N2 Flu to five, according to the Bangkok Post. The woman, who arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport around noon on Wednesday, is being treated at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi where three other travellers have already been quarantined.

