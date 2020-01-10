Thailand’s top cop embroiled in the Surachat car-shooting case – Audio clip released | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thailand’s top cop embroiled in the Surachat car-shooting case – Audio clip released
“Stay away from Big Joke shooting.”
A leaked phone conversation reveals Thailand’s senior police chief instructing a deputy to distance himself from the Surachat drive-by shooting case. Former Immigration Chief Pol Lt Gen Surachat Hakparn’s white Lexus SUV was shot at eight times in a Patpong soi in Bangkok on Monday night. There was no one n the car at the time.
In the audio clip (below), which has now been confirmed as authentic, the Thai police commissioner Chakthip Chaijinda can be heard telling his 2IC Wirachai Songmetta “not to draw public attention to the shooting”.
Publicly. police officials have been telling the public they had no intention to shut down the investigation and promised full transparency.
According to police spokesperson Krissana Pattanacharoen…. “I confirm that it’s a conversation between the national police chief and his deputy Wirachai Songmetta. It’s just a regular reiteration of duties. The case is being taken care of by the (Bangkok) metropolitan police.”
“I don’t know who did this. But as a matter of courtesy, one should not record a phone call except, someone who has ill intention towards the other party.”
The clip was first played yesterday morning on MCOT’s “Inside Thailand” program. The host described the audio clip as “a conversation between a senior officer calling from abroad and a senior officer in Thailand.”
Media have reported that Thailand’s police chief Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda has been on leave since January 6.
The clip continues…. “Just do anything to gain trust from your commanders, don’t make them feel suspicious.Do you understand? Do whatever you want…. I want to warn you because many deputies are concerned.”
Chakthip appeared to be chiding Wirachai, who has been speaking to reporters about Monday night’s shooting that targeted the car of former immigration chief Surachat “Big Joke” Hakparn.
“Just tell me what you want me to do, sir,” replies deputy Wirachai.
“I have to be there because if I don’t do anything the public will think that we’re not doing anything.”
Chakthip then ordered his deputy to “steer clear of the case”, which is being handled by Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police.
It now appears that the Immigration Bureau’s controversial contract to purchase a biometric identification system was at the centre of conflicts between the former immigration police chief, Pol Lt Gen Surachat Hakparn and national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the former head of Immigration, aka.”Big Joke”, speculated that the shooting was clearly linked to the purchase of the biometric identification system by the bureau.
At the time of the contract negotiations Surachat expressed his concerns over the procurement of the system in a letter to Thailand’s police chief Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda. He listed a number of issues with the proposed system and shared the opinion that it was not fit for purpose and “wasn’t worth the 2.1 billion baht price tag”.
In the aftermath, Surachat was side-lined from his duties leading the country’s Immigration Bureau into a civilian job as advisor in the prime minister’s office. He has worked there ever since and said nothing of the reasons behind his downgrading and removal from the police establishment.
The two billion baht biometrics system was later procured, installed and been used ever since. The national police chief has called several media conferences showcasing the system and proudly announcing the numbers of passengers they had intercepted, arrested and deported using the technology.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission says they’ve been investigating the procurement process for the biometrics system. Surachat told the media on Wednesday he would be soon be called in to give evidence about it.
Back to the audio tape and Wirachai asks his boss….“So it means I don’t have to get involved in this, sir?”
Chakthip prelims… “The metro police are taking care of the case. Don’t be drawn by their plot. It’s noticeable, do you understand? You don’t have to hold news conferences here and there. There’s nothing about this case. I thought you’re discerning enough not to let them push their personal agenda into this. We all know what P’Toy and Joke are thinking,”
(‘Joke’ refers to Surachat. P’Toy is not identified)
The audio clip has caught the national police off-guard. Media conferences, to be held by Wirachai yesterday, were shuffled around and retimed several times. When a news conference was eventually scheduled Wirachai said…
“I don’t know about the clip. I need to look into the details first. It’s possible that the phone call might have been tapped.”
Yesterday Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon acknowledged the conflicts between former Pol Lt Gen Surachat and Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, admitting that he had told them both to clear the air before the conflict gets out of hand.
Yesterday forensic examiners announced they had found all eight bullets embedded in Surachat’s SUV. Investigators are trying to determine the type of gun used in the shooting.
Call centre raid in Bangkok – French citizens arrested
Ten French citizens have been arrested on charges of working illegally at an international call centre in Bangkok. Immigration officials were acting on a tip off and had already obtained a court-authorised search warrant to enter the building on Soi Thong Lor 25 in Wattana, central Bangkok. The building was a four-storey house modified for office work.
Speaking to the media yesterday Immigration Police chief Lt-General Sompong Chingduang says the officers seized laptop computers and signal transmission devices for communicating with overseas clients.
They arrested ten French nationals – seven men and three women. 9 of them had entered the country on tourist visas and had not upgraded their visas to business visas. They were charged with working without a legal work permit. The 10th had a work visa but was for an occupation unrelated to running an online business. He was charged with working outside an “authorised field” in his work permit.
The suspects told police they’d been working in Thailand for about a month, dealing with French clients and some in Belgium.
“They told their clients they were agents for a Singaporean company that facilitated money transfers and taxation services. They usually worked afternoons and early evenings to align with office hours in Europe,” according to police.
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
Bangkok ended up recording the world’s third worst air quality on Air Visual, the air quality monitoring app, yesterday. Not a chart you want to be on top of. Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority remains on high alert for a predicted rise in PM2.5 levels for the rest of the week. High temperatures and light winds are compounding the problem (forecast below).
The industrial areas of Bangkok are also heavily polluted as well as the air quality at the seaside resort of Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok. Today’s Air Quality map here…
Fine dust pollution exceeded the safe threshold in 45 of the 48 areas of greater Bangkok this morning with the worst in Bangkok’s Bung Kum district, according to the Pollution Control Department.
Meanwhile the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is putting its health officials on high alert following a rise of the hazardous ultra-fine dust, aka. PM2.5, in 38 of 50 areas in the capital, suburbs and adjacent provinces.
According to the Pollution Control Department the levels of fine particulate matter in the 38 areas ranged from 40 to 71µg/m³. The World Health Authority sets ’50’ as its upper safety limit for 2.5 micron air pollution levels.
The director of the BMA’s Health Department, Chawin Sirinak, says the Communicable Diseases Control Division is closely monitoring guidelines drawn up to help authorities effectively respond to air pollution around the city.
He says officials at mobile units led by 68 health offices have been instructed to step up awareness campaigns among city residents, with a focus on the most vulnerable groups – the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with heart and respiratory complaints.
The Thai Interior Minister, Anupong Paojinda, is ordering police to strictly monitor emissions from vehicles and factories and enforce the ban on open-air burning to help relieve the situation.
Surachat claims shots at his car were related to a 2 billion baht Immigration purchase
Thailand’s former immigration supremo, Surachat Hakparn, spoke to the media yesterday about the bullets fired into his car on Monday night. He was not in the car at the time.
He speculated confidently that the shots fired at the white Lexus SUV, parked near a massage establishment in Patpong, Bangkok, were connected to a two billion baht purchase of a biometric system for Thai airports. Surachat passed over documents relating to the biometric system purchase to police while being questioned at Bang Rak police station on Tuesday.
His comments to the media yesterday give the first insight into possible reasons for his abrupt side-lining whilst at the peak of his career.
When he was Pol Lt Gen Surachat and head of the Thai Immigration Department, he urged the national police chief, in a written statement, to consider cancelling the purchase of the biometrics system at the start of last year. The two billion baht biometric equipment was to scan faces and fingerprints of passengers as they passed through Thai airports.
The National Police Chief has since gone on to praise the new biometrics system and called media conferences to show examples of the new system’s effectiveness in identifying fake passports and people using fake documents.
At the time, Pol Lt-Gen Surachat was invited by the National Anti-Corruption Commission to testify about the procurement. The two billion baht budget for a new biometrics system been approved by three previous commissioners of the Immigration Bureau. But Surachat ultimately rejected the purchase.
Surachat met with the deputy national police chief yesterday to provide additional information and his account about the shooting and possible motives.
A motorcyclist and pillion rider were caught on CCTV shooting at Surachat’s parked Lexus. The gunman, sitting on the back on the bike, appears to shoot eight times into the vehicle at about 8pm on Monday night. The bullets all ended up in the lower part of the car doors, most in the front part of the rear door.
In various reports, he was either having a massage at the time or the shooting, or attending a business meeting at a restaurant. There was no one in the car at the time of the shots being fired.
Surachat told the media that he had decided to cancel the biometrics system purchase “in the public interest”. He told the media that he “has an idea of who the mastermind might be”.
The former Immigration Chief called on the national police chief to arrest the two perpetrators, saying that “it should be easy because they were clearly recorded by the CCTV system” (although they were both wearing full-face helmets).
He categorically denied speculation as “ridiculous” that he might have staged the shooting to attract public attention. He maintained that he has kept a low profile since he was abruptly side-lined in May last year to serve as a civil advisor in the PM’s Office.
Speaking on the “Inside Thailand” program yesterday, Surachat says he ended his police career with “no personal grudge towards other officers”.
“I am no longer a police officer. I left my police career behind with no personal conflicts.”
But he did mention that he wants to return to the police force.
