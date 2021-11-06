Connect with us

Tourism

Chiang Mai airport welcomes first international flight, 83 tourists

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Chiang Mai welcomes the first international flight. (via Panumet Tanraksa)

Chiang Mai has officially joined Thailand’s big reopening launch as the first international flight brought tourists to the “Charming Chiang Mai” programme. After nearly 2 years of being closed to international flights, Chiang Mai Airport welcomed a flight of 83 travellers from South Korea last night.

The first flight was operated by Korean carrier Jeju Air and departed from Seoul’s Incheon Airport at 6:40 pm to arrive into Chiang Mai yesterday evening just after 10 pm, landing about 20 minutes ahead of schedule, a 5 and a half hour flight with Korea’s time zone 2 hours ahead of Thailand.

The province welcomed the flight with fanfare including a water tunnel commonly used to greet the first flight at an airport, and then passengers were met by the Deputy Governors of both Chiang Mai and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, along with the airport director and other officials.

After the excited greeting, passengers went through a temperature checkpoint and a document check, with most travellers using the Certificate of Entry process before the new Thailand Pass option had launched. After navigating through the Covid-19 arrival procedure along with normal customs and immigration steps, the group of Korean tourists were given souvenir gifts from the TAT before proceeding to their hotels.

Chiang Mai’s reopening is limited, with only 4 districts accessible to tourists travelling on sealed routes. Travellers can visit Doi Tao, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, and Mueang districts currently. The province is currently battling a Covid-19 surge with today’s 4 deaths and 487 new infections the most infections for any region in Thailand except Bangkok and the national prison system.

Jeju Air will operate this same flight every Friday and the airport plans to see more international flights to come in the near future.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-06 18:27
35 minutes ago, Jason said: I know there will be a cavalcade of comments ridiculing this. But it's a beginning. It isn't perfect. But what a welcome. I don't think it will so rousing when I finally arrive in Phuket!!…
image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-06 18:28
29 minutes ago, Bob20 said: It was reported before that these 83 are golfers, going straight to a golf resort outside of the city. Yet, being TAT will they'll probably claim that all CM hotels are at 99% capacity and…
image
Bob20
2021-11-06 18:34
Yup full. Field hospitals too. They've now hired hundreds of extra rooms in two big hotels. Yesterday 496 new cases, plus whatever they hide from positive ATK's that they don't add in the total.
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-06 18:53
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: . The first flight was operated by Korean carrier Jeju Air and departed from Seoul’s Incheon Airport at 6:40 pm to arrive into Chiang Mai yesterday evening just after 10 pm, landing about 20 minutes…
image
Stardust
2021-11-06 19:59
1 hour ago, Bob20 said: It was reported before that these 83 are golfers, going straight to a golf resort outside of the city. Yet, being TAT will they'll probably claim that all CM hotels are at 99% capacity and…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport21 mins ago

Vaccinated riders get 20% off on Transport Co interprovince buses
Phuket1 hour ago

First flight from Russia lands in Phuket today with 275 travellers
Road deaths2 hours ago

Phuket officials prepare for road accidents with 17 new banners
Sponsored1 day ago

Why great coffee is an office must-have

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Tourism2 hours ago

Chiang Mai airport welcomes first international flight, 83 tourists
Technology3 hours ago

New ABBA album, the 40 year wait and ABBA-tars on the way
Thailand4 hours ago

Department of Corrections fires 10 prison officials for misconduct
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism4 hours ago

Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 Saturday update: Provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Paxlovid by Pfizer reduces Covid-19 hospitalisation, death by 89%
Thailand7 hours ago

Thailand now equipped to perform 120,000 RT-PCR tests daily
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccinated
Tourism9 hours ago

Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
Pattaya10 hours ago

Pattaya sees no tourism boost so far, looks ahead to events
Tourism23 hours ago

Thailand reopening sees 13,000 travellers, 10 Covid-19 infections
Thailand24 hours ago

Thailand Pass – The Full Guide
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending