Technology
New ABBA album, the 40 year wait and ABBA-tars on the way
The usual time between albums for a music outfit… maybe 1-2 years.
Up there in amongst the top 30 artists of all time, ABBA, who couldn’t speak a word of English when they first started recording, have just released their latest album… 40 years after their previous album in 1981 and they split up in 1982.
And coming soon they’re touring as well. Sort of… A highly innovative digital ‘avatar’ concert (of course called Abba-tars). A specially designed venue has been set up in London to perform the old, and new, songs.
The Abba-tars are the product of a 3 year project, designed together with a special effects company of Star Wars creator George Lucas, ILM.
I’m booking a ticket for sure!
The ‘real’ Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid performed all the songs and were motion-captured so that the 30 year old faces can be mapped onto the 70 year old performers. It will be a ground-breaking technology combining cutting-edge visual tricks with damn good songs. That goes live in May after technical hassles and, well, you know… that Covid thing.
ABBA haven’t released any new music since their split in 1982, a year after their last album “The Visitors”.
The ABBA fandom, worldwide, who have been wallowing in reboots of the music in films like “Mamma Mia” and “Mamma Mia – Here we go again”, have greeted the new music with glee.
After years of speculation and several hints, the septuagenarians finally announced their (apparently impromptu) reunion and new album in September, and released the singles “I still have faith in you” (a soulful ballad) and “Don’t shut me down” (a reflective floor-filler). “Voyage” was released this week.
74 year old Benny Andersson explained says great pains were taken to keep the music a secret.
“First it was just two songs, and then we said: ‘Well maybe we should do a few others’, what do you say girls and they said ‘Yeah’,”
“hy don’t we do a full album?”
He and 76 year old Bjorn Ulvaeus have been promoting the album in recent weeks, with 71 year old (still-blond-bombshell) Agnetha Faltskog and 75 year old Anni-Frid Lyngstad sitting out the busy promotion schedules.
Benny says the band no longer feel like they need to prove anything and that they’ve made the new album as an ode to their fans and the style of ABBA music they love.
“We don’t have to prove anything, what does it matter if people think we were better before?”
Despite two divorces… Bjorn and Agnetha and Benny and Anni-Frid were both married for several years… the Swedish fab four have remained good friends.
So will there be another album? Both Bjorn and Benny have given a simply one word answer.
“No”.
“Voyage” is now available on a streaming app near you (their last album was only available on vinyl in the very first year that the first CD was released).
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Vaccinated riders get 20% off on Transport Co interprovince buses
First flight from Russia lands in Phuket today with 275 travellers
Phuket officials prepare for road accidents with 17 new banners
Why great coffee is an office must-have
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Chiang Mai airport welcomes first international flight, 83 tourists
New ABBA album, the 40 year wait and ABBA-tars on the way
Department of Corrections fires 10 prison officials for misconduct
Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now
Covid-19 Saturday update: Provincial totals
Paxlovid by Pfizer reduces Covid-19 hospitalisation, death by 89%
Thailand now equipped to perform 120,000 RT-PCR tests daily
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccinated
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
Pattaya sees no tourism boost so far, looks ahead to events
Thailand reopening sees 13,000 travellers, 10 Covid-19 infections
Thailand Pass – The Full Guide
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
No decline in Covid-19 infections across 10 Thai provinces
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
Did the Sandbox impact on Phuket’s property market?
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE
- Thailand2 days ago
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government red tape loses Thammasat University free vaccines
- China2 days ago
Chinese travellers forced to stay home as rest of Asia re-opens to tourism
- Thailand1 day ago
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
- Travel2 days ago
Thailand’s reopening sees UK travellers chomping at the bit