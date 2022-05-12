Connect with us

Thailand

The Largest Water Park in Asia | This is Thailand

More than just a water park, the Andamanda Phuket will be the largest leisure and entertainment destination in Phuket covering 58 rai or 9.3 hectares of land, comprising a wide range of recreational components, including a Thai heritage-themed water park with five separate zones – the coral world, the pearl palace, emerald forest, great andaman Bay and Naga jungle, plus entertainment spaces, retail outlets and a 300 key internationally branded hotel.

What sets this entertainment park apart from other places in Asia is that Andamanda Phuket really embraces the local Thai culture and community it operates in. Guests at the park will be immersed in the legend of “The Lost Kingdom of the Nagon”, an inspirational folk tale of struggle, friendship, and ultimate triumph set amid the landscapes and seascapes of the Andaman coast.

    image
    Cabra
    2022-05-12 16:47
    Seems like an impossibility if thailand is enforcing outdoor masking.
    image
    BigHewer
    2022-05-12 20:50
    Andamanda Phuket is much smaller than Siam Amazing Park in Bangkok. The wave pool will be 10,000 m2, whereas Siam Amazing Park’s wave pool is 13,600 m2. Most slides at 12 but biggest, no.
