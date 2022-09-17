Connect with us

Hundreds of Phuket public school students receive scholarships

Students at a public school in Phuket are being given more educational opportunities. With funding through various charities and foundations, 418 scholarships were given to students at Satree Phuket School yesterday. The total amount of scholarship money provided added up to almost 1.5 million baht.

The president of the foundation organising the scholarships spoke at a ceremony in the school’s auditorium. The president, Chaipitak Ng, said the scholarships are part of the school’s policy to promote morale and encourage students to study hard for success in the future.

The scholarship ceremony was held on a day referred to as “Kindness to Youth Day.”

Teachers at the school use a thorough process to assess which students qualify for the scholarship. The teachers interview students, often visiting their homes. Once teachers have identified which students qualify, they then allocate based on each scholarship’s criteria and goals.

This year, a few Phuket officials and organisations have been pushing to provide children with educational scholarships. Last month, the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation presented scholarships to 313 children at its annual scholarship ceremony.

The foundation’s scholarship project was founded to help students gain education and skills, as well as social awareness and acceptance. The hope was for children to improve society and further develop Thailand. The foundation’s president said the scholarships would make a positive long-term impact on Phuket communities.

Time will tell what the results of these recent education scholarships and initiatives in Phuket will be.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Trending