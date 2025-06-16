Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket

Ryan Turner8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
Tourist fined 5,000 baht after jeep stuck on beach in Phuket
Photo via Kamala Police/Phuket News

A 22 year old tourist faced a fine after his jeep got stuck in the sand at Layi Beach in Kamala, Phuket, much to the ire of locals and online users. The incident, which occurred on June 14, was captured in a video shared by officials, showing Kamala police officers assisting in freeing the Phuket-registered white jeep.

The footage prompted numerous online comments, with many criticising the driver’s actions and questioning why the police assisted in recovering the vehicle. Some suggested the driver should have resolved the issue independently, while others called for harsher penalties.

Kamala Police confirmed that after being notified by residents, officers reached the scene and used a water truck to tow the vehicle back to the road. The driver, identified as Mohamed Alsuwaidi, was taken to Kamala Police Station for questioning.

Alsuwaidi was charged with causing a public nuisance and fined 5,000 baht. The vehicle was also impounded following the incident.

Phuket News shared that local police continue to remind both tourists and locals to adhere to local regulations and refrain from driving on beaches, as it poses environmental risks and potential hazards.

Photo via Kamala Police/Phuket News

In a similar occurrence last year, a viral video showing an Israeli man riding a motorcycle on Kamala Beach in Phuket’s Kathu district led to him receiving a 5,000-baht fine on November 5.

The footage, shared by a witness on LINE and Facebook with the caption “Kamala Beach Racing!”, showed the motorcycle’s rear wheel stuck in the sand as the foreign rider attempted to free it, while a friend stood nearby.

Kamala Police Station officers identified and located the Israeli national, who claimed he was unaware that vehicles are prohibited on Thai beaches, stating he saw no warning signs and that such a law doesn’t exist in his home country.

Ryan Turner8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
