Bangkok Airways to resume flights between Suvarnabhumi and Phnom Penh

Bangkok Airways has confirmed it will resume flights to Cambodia from December, with a service between Suvarnabhumi airport and Phnom Penh. TTR Weekly reports that the announcement follows an earlier sales email from the carrier’s Phnom Penh office that promoted one-way fares to Bangkok. An Airbus A320 will operate the route 4 times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The resumption of flights to the Cambodian capital follows Thailand’s re-opening to vaccinated tourists from 63 approved countries, including Cambodia. According to the TTR Weekly report, PG931 from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi will depart at 08.50am, arriving in Phnom Penh at 10.05am. The return flight, PG932, will depart Phnom Penh at 10.55am, touching down in Bangkok at 12.10.

Bangkok Airways is now operating flights to 10 destinations, 8 of which are domestic and 2 overseas. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways, has welcomed the resumption of the Cambodia service.

“We are more than delighted to announce the resumption of our second international flight after we resumed our first international flight between Samui and Singapore in August 2021. We have been assured that both Thailand and Cambodia have robust processes in place to ensure leisure and business travel between the 2 cities can be undertaken safely.”

Cambodia recently topped the list of most vaccinated country in Asia, with around 82% of the population having received at least 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, the Thai government recently confirmed that it’s on course to meet its vaccination target a month ahead of schedule. According to officials, over 80% of residents in Bangkok and several other provinces have now been vaccinated.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly