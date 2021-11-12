Connect with us

Thailand

Dogs to help Thailand’s prisoners prepare for reintegration into society

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Justice
image
image

Dogs are going to some of Thailand’s prisons as part of a new therapy programme by the Department of Corrections to help psychologically prepare inmates for reintegration into society after release and to improve the mental health of inmates by reducing anxiety and depression. Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin also said some convicts will learn vocational skills that could potentially help them get jobs after they finish their sentence.

“The programme aims to teach inmates to be kinder and more humane, besides handing them vocational skills. Graduates under this programme can use the experience to become a veterinarian assistant or work in a dog grooming shop.”

Inmates incarcerated at one of the four prisons participating in the project will have the opportunity to be matched with a dog. Supervisors will work to choose dogs that match the personalities of the inmates. A veterinarian will brief prisoners on proper care for the dogs.

The canines will come from animal shelters, but the minister said they will use “selected breeds that are suitable for inmates and prison setting.”

Prisons participating in the pilot phase of the project include Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison, Rayong Central Prison, Khlong Phai Prison in Nakhon Ratchasima and Khao Bin Central Prison in Ratchaburi. The minister says the animal therapy programme will be expanded to other prisons and detention centres if the pilot phase is successful.

Dogs to help Thailand's prisoners prepare for reintegration into society | News by Thaiger

Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Justice

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-12 11:48
Those don't look like soi dogs to me. Do the beagles serve 2 purposes as can smell the hidden drugs or if you are taking them?
image
Bluesofa
2021-11-12 12:46
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Supervisors will work to choose dogs that match the personalities of the inmates. Just how will that work? If someone's going to work with tourists, will they end up with a blind dog for the…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand Top Stories | CCSA revised color Zones , High tide returns in two weeks | November 12
Thailand1 hour ago

Dogs to help Thailand’s prisoners prepare for reintegration into society
Tourism2 hours ago

Bangkok Airways to resume flights between Suvarnabhumi and Phnom Penh
Sponsored20 hours ago

Loy Krathong celebration by ICONSIAM to be “magical” and under SHA standards

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok2 hours ago

3 clinics raided with unlicensed South Korean chiropractic doctors
Business2 hours ago

Businesses call on government to accelerate return of migrant workers
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Thailand to meet vaccination target a month ahead of schedule
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Chon Buri father arrested for drugging and assaulting his daughter
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Woman’s climb to friend’s apartment ends in third floor fall
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thailand will give fourth vaccine for those who need it for travel
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Moderna vaccine rollout finally begins in Chiang Mai
Protests3 hours ago

Government warns pro-democracy activists to behave
Tourism4 hours ago

Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
Transport5 hours ago

Thailand’s safest motorbike helmets and where to get them
Phuket15 hours ago

Teen sought in fatal Phuket stabbing yesterday turns himself in
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

CCSA meeting tomorrow to revise colour zones and restrictions
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending