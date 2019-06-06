Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series
The “Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon”was organised to promote Koh Samui tourism and to ensure that participants recognise the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Last Sunday’s event was divided into 3 categories – a fun run of 5 kilometres, mini marathon of 10 kilometres and half marathon of 21 kilometres.
All runners had an opportunity to enjoy the scenery of the island and experience the lifestyle of the fisherman’s village on the island.
One of the highlights in the Bangkok Airways Half Marathon program is “Care the Bear: Change the Climate Change” which is a partnership project between Bangkok Airways and The Stock Exchange of Thailand. The campaign aims to reduce the use of plastic and foam and promote the re-use of event decorations and materials.
Bangkok Airways Samui Half-Marathon was the second event out of six planned of the Bangkok Airways Boutique Series 2019. The remaining programs are the “Lampang Half Marathon” on July 7, “Phuket Half Marathon” on August 4, “Chiang Rai Marathon” on September 15 and “Lanna Half Marathon” on November 3. The Krabi event was held on May 12.
Grab electric tuk tuks launch in Chiang Mai
Grab, the nemesis of the old taxi and red bus network in Chiang Mai, has signed an agreement with government and private sector partners to establish the Chiang Mai Smart Mobility Alliance Network. It is the first such partnership in South East Asia.
Thai aim is to reduce Chiang Mai’s public transport footprint by 35% within the next five years. The goal is to replace 450 LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) Tuk Tuks with electric versions as soon as this year.
Grab has launched the region’s first Grab ‘TukTuk Electric’ to allow locals and tourists to easily book transport through the Grab app.
The selling point to suspicious taxi and tuk tuk drivers is that the new service will create better income-earning opportunities using the electric vehicles as they can enjoy up to 80% in fuel costs savings. As an example, an LPG Tuk Tuk fuel bill is about 6,000 baht. This compares to the 1,400 baht monthly bill for charging an Grab electric TukTuk.
Grab also says that drivers will benefit from greater demand with the Grab App making bookings easier and faster for locals and tourists.
Grab is seeing Chiang Mai as a viable test-case which they intend to propose to the Thai government as a roll-out for the entire country.
The new Grab Electric Tuk Tuks are already being hailed by the deputy governor of Chiang Mai, Wirun Panthewee, as an excellent step forward.
“Chiang Mai has initiated several projects aimed at transforming city management in all spheres in response to the Smart City vision. Over the past year, we have improved the infrastructure in the Nimmanhaemin area under the Smart Nimman project where the development of transportation has been our top priority, so as to increase the efficiency of public transportation, reduce air pollution, elevate the quality of life for the people and move towards Smart Mobility.”
Meanwhile, the country head for Grab Thailand, Tarin Thaniyavarn, says the new roll-out of electric tuk tuts in Chiang is a first for South East Asia.
“We are committed to invest in the smart mobility future of Thailand and bring about cleaner, safer and more efficient mobility solutions for Thais. In partnership with the Chiang Mai government and industry partners, we want to actively contribute towards Chiang Mai Smart Mobility Alliance Network’s goal of a less-polluted and less-congested Chiang Mai city.
SOURCE: The Nation
Airports of Thailand open bidding for new duty free contracts at three airports
Airports of Thailand (AoT) says they will finalise the bidding process to announce who will manage the commercial areas at three provincial airports – Phuket, Had Yai and Chiang Mai – on June 10.
King Power Duty Free has had a stranglehold on the duty free concession areas of the country’s four main airports but are having to bid for a renewal this year in a field of new retail bidders.
Wichai Bunyu, the senior executive vice president of AoT says today they opened up bidding for the private sector to submit its qualifications and technical and business plans to manage the commercial and tax-free areas of the three airports.
The committee will review the qualifications of the bidder, their technical and business plans and, if they make it that far, will then have their bid price revealed on June 10. He says the committee will announce the winner for all three provincial airports on that day. The winner would then be proposed to the company’s board for consideration on June 19.
King Power has already been re-awarded the concession at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Its bid guaranteed a return to AoT of over 2 billion baht per year
According to the bid rules, up to 80 per cent of the score will focus on the technical and business plan, with the remaining 20 per cent based on the monetary return to the AOT.
SOURCE: The Nation
British man beaten up by Thai thugs in Pai for ‘interfering’ in an argument
PHOTOS: Daily News
37 year old Luke Benjamin Thornton has ended up in hospital in Chiang Mai after trying to break up a fight in Pai, north of Chiang Mai, on May 20.
Daily News reports that Luke was trying to stop a fight between locals and tourists and was beaten unconscious with a wooden club and kicks. They reported that a group of tourists were in the road when some drunk Thai men arrived on motorcycles and an argument started outside a local school. One group had been trying to get by and there had been a minor collision.
Three Thai men have now been caught, aged between 23 and 25. They claim the British man shouldn’t have interfered in a fight between grown Thai men “so he needed to be taught a lesson”.
Luke’s Thai wife told reporters that he had raised his hands in a wai to appeal for his life but says he was kicked and beaten unconscious and left for dead as the gang fled the scene. He was taken to Chiang Mai Ram Hospital with a fractured skull, fractured eye socket and other facial injuries. He was still in hospital and suffering from double vision when he was visited by Mae Hong Son police and a Pai police officer.
The three Thai men have admitted their involvement and will face charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
The man’s Thai wide claims that relatives of the attackers had allegedly been in touch to threaten the victim not to prosecute or their lives would be in danger.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
