Two Indian tourists lose cash and a necklace to ladyboy thieves in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Two Indian tourists lose cash and a necklace to ladyboy thieves in Pattaya
Pattaya police are hunting ladyboys who allegedly stole money and a necklace from two Indian tourists in Pattaya City this morning. Pattaya Message reports that at 3.30am the Pattaya Police were notified of the incident near a hotel in South Pattaya.
26 year old Thilagaraj Balasubramanian Chedurpandian reported that he’d lost a necklace valued at 18,000 baht and 30 year old Karada Kanakaraju said he’d had 1,100 baht cash stolen. They both told police that there were three ladyboys who tried to present themselves as prostitutes but the Indian tourists refused their offers.
The ladyboys were trying to hug the two men. The ladyboys fled the scene before the tourists realised that the necklace and cash were missing.
US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok – VIDEO
Tourist police have arrested two American tourists in Pattaya who have graffitied walls and a pickup truck in Bangkok last week.
A 24 year old woman and 28 year old man, both from the US, were arrested in Pattaya last night.
They have admitted that there were three of them that sprayed paint onto public and private property last week in the capital. One of their friends has already departed Thailand. They apologised to the Thai people and warned other tourists not to repeat their actions as they would be arrested.
All three now face charges of damaging public and private property. Their visas will be revoked and their names put on a blacklist.
Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya police have arrested a ladyboy who stole money from a British tourist’s pocket. Pattaya police were hunting for the ladyboy who allegedly stole money from the pockets of the British man in Pattaya City along Walking Street this week.
Police continued their investigation to track down the suspect after the British man made an official complaint, including security footage as evidence. Police have now arrested 29 year old ladyboy Wilart ‘Nan Soi 8’ Wongsuwan at her room in South Pattaya.
She told police she had been unemployed and was drunk at the time of the crime. She admitted to fleecing the British man and removing 20,000 baht from the man’s pockets. She told police she had spent all the money. She faces charges of ‘night theft’, according to the Pattaya Police.
British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO
Pattaya police are hunting for a ladyboy who allegedly stole money from the pockets of a British man in Pattaya City this week.
Pattaya Message reports that 49 year old Anthony O’Malley, a British national, yesterday presented a video clip from a CCTV camera to the Pattaya Police. He told police he had 20,000 baht in his pockets before it was stolen.
He told police that the incident happened at 3.30am on Sunday at the South Pattaya Walking Street. The CCTV footage shows the suspect talking with Mr Anthony, who admits he was drunk. Mr Anthony says she skilfully stole money from his pants whilst talking to him.
Police are continuing their investigation and using the CCTV evidence to help find the suspect.
หนุ่มใหญ่ชาวเมืองผู้ดีโชว์วงจรปิดจับภาพชัดแก๊งกะเทยลวงกระเป๋าสูญเงินสองหมื่น ผู้สื่อข่าวได้รับการเปิดเผยกล้องวงจรปิดจาก MR.ANTHONY O’MALLEY อายุ 49 ปี สัญชาติอังกฤษ ได้นำกล้องวงจรปิดจับภาพขณะถูกคนร้ายล้วงกระเป๋าลักทรัพย์สินไป เหตุเกิดเมื่อเวลาประมาณ 03.30 ของวันที่ 2 มิถุนายน ที่ผ่านมา ภายในว๊อกกิ้ง สตรีท พัทยาใต้ มีทรัพย์สินเป็นเงินสกุลต่างประเทศสูญหายไป 500 ปอนด์ เป็นเงินไทยประมาณ 20,000 บาท จึงได้เข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์กับพนักงานสอบสวน สภ.เมืองพัทยาไว้แล้ว ซึ่งกล้องวงจรสามารถจับภาพไว้ได้ชัดเจน โดยผู้เสียหายเสื้อขาวอยู่ในอาการมึนเมา มีผู้ก่อเหตุแต่งกายเป็นหญิงลักษณะคล้ายสาวประเภทสอง รูปร่างสูงใหญ่ เดินเข้ามาพูดคุยกับนักท่องเที่ยว แล้วใช้มือขวาล้วงเข้าไปในกางเกงหยิบเอากระเป๋าเงินออกไป แล้วขยับออกไปยืนสูบบุหรี่เหมือนไม่มีอะไรเกิดขึ้น โดยที่ผู้เสียหายยังไม่รู้ตัว หลังเกิดเหตุผู้เสียหายจึงเดินทางเข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์และนำกล้องวงจรปิดมามอบให้เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจไว้เป็นหลักฐานดังกล่าว อย่างไรก็ตามการกระทำเช่นนี้ถือเป็นการทำลายถาพลักษณ์การท่องเที่ยวของประเทศ และเมืองพัทยาโดยตรง จึงอยากให้เจ้าหน้าที่เร่งติดตามจับกลุ่มแก๊งผู้ก่อเหตุมาดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย เพิ่มการคุมเข้มในการตรึงกำลังเพื่อป้องกันเหตุ เพิ่มความมั่นใจให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวที่จะเดินทางเข้ามาเที่ยวยังประเทศไทยและเมืองพัทยาด้วย
