Connect with us

Pattaya

Two Indian tourists lose cash and a necklace to ladyboy thieves in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Two Indian tourists lose cash and a necklace to ladyboy thieves in Pattaya | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya Message

Pattaya police are hunting ladyboys who allegedly stole money and a necklace from two Indian tourists in Pattaya City this morning. Pattaya Message reports that at 3.30am the Pattaya Police were notified of the incident near a hotel in South Pattaya.

26 year old Thilagaraj Balasubramanian Chedurpandian reported that he’d lost a necklace valued at 18,000 baht and 30 year old Karada Kanakaraju said he’d had 1,100 baht cash stolen. They both told police that there were three ladyboys who tried to present themselves as prostitutes but the Indian tourists refused their offers.

The ladyboys were trying to hug the two men. The ladyboys fled the scene before the tourists realised that the necklace and cash were missing.

SOURCE: Pattaya Message



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Tourist Police Bureau

Tourist police have arrested two American tourists in Pattaya who have graffitied walls and a pickup truck in Bangkok last week.

A 24 year old woman and 28 year old man, both from the US, were arrested in Pattaya last night.

They have admitted that there were three of them that sprayed paint onto public and private property last week in the capital. One of their friends has already departed Thailand. They apologised to the Thai people and warned other tourists not to repeat their actions as they would be arrested.

All three now face charges of damaging public and private property. Their visas will be revoked and their names put on a blacklist.

Click to watch a CCTV video HERE.

US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya Message

Pattaya police have arrested a ladyboy who stole money from a British tourist’s pocket. Pattaya police were hunting for the ladyboy who allegedly stole money from the pockets of the British man in Pattaya City along Walking Street this week.

Read more about the story HERE.

Police continued their investigation to track down the suspect after the British man made an official complaint, including security footage as evidence. Police have now arrested 29 year old ladyboy Wilart ‘Nan Soi 8’ Wongsuwan at her room in South Pattaya.

She told police she had been unemployed and was drunk at the time of the crime. She admitted to fleecing the British man and removing 20,000 baht from the man’s pockets. She told police she had spent all the money. She faces charges of ‘night theft’, according to the Pattaya Police.

Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand | News by The Thaiger Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Pattaya

British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Pattaya Message

Pattaya police are hunting for a ladyboy who allegedly stole money from the pockets of a British man in Pattaya City this week.

Pattaya Message reports that 49 year old Anthony O’Malley, a British national, yesterday presented a video clip from a CCTV camera to the Pattaya Police. He told police he had 20,000 baht in his pockets before it was stolen.

He told police that the incident happened at 3.30am on Sunday at the South Pattaya Walking Street.  The CCTV footage shows the suspect talking with Mr Anthony, who admits he was drunk. Mr Anthony says she skilfully stole money from his pants whilst talking to him.

Police are continuing their investigation and using the CCTV evidence to help find the suspect.

หนุ่มใหญ่ชาวเมืองผู้ดีโชว์วงจรปิดจับภาพชัดแก๊งกะเทยลวงกระเป๋าสูญเงินสองหมื่น ผู้สื่อข่าวได้รับการเปิดเผยกล้องวงจรปิดจาก MR.ANTHONY O’MALLEY อายุ 49 ปี สัญชาติอังกฤษ ได้นำกล้องวงจรปิดจับภาพขณะถูกคนร้ายล้วงกระเป๋าลักทรัพย์สินไป เหตุเกิดเมื่อเวลาประมาณ 03.30 ของวันที่ 2 มิถุนายน ที่ผ่านมา ภายในว๊อกกิ้ง สตรีท พัทยาใต้ มีทรัพย์สินเป็นเงินสกุลต่างประเทศสูญหายไป 500 ปอนด์ เป็นเงินไทยประมาณ 20,000 บาท จึงได้เข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์กับพนักงานสอบสวน สภ.เมืองพัทยาไว้แล้ว ซึ่งกล้องวงจรสามารถจับภาพไว้ได้ชัดเจน โดยผู้เสียหายเสื้อขาวอยู่ในอาการมึนเมา มีผู้ก่อเหตุแต่งกายเป็นหญิงลักษณะคล้ายสาวประเภทสอง รูปร่างสูงใหญ่ เดินเข้ามาพูดคุยกับนักท่องเที่ยว แล้วใช้มือขวาล้วงเข้าไปในกางเกงหยิบเอากระเป๋าเงินออกไป แล้วขยับออกไปยืนสูบบุหรี่เหมือนไม่มีอะไรเกิดขึ้น โดยที่ผู้เสียหายยังไม่รู้ตัว หลังเกิดเหตุผู้เสียหายจึงเดินทางเข้าแจ้งความร้องทุกข์และนำกล้องวงจรปิดมามอบให้เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจไว้เป็นหลักฐานดังกล่าว อย่างไรก็ตามการกระทำเช่นนี้ถือเป็นการทำลายถาพลักษณ์การท่องเที่ยวของประเทศ และเมืองพัทยาโดยตรง จึงอยากให้เจ้าหน้าที่เร่งติดตามจับกลุ่มแก๊งผู้ก่อเหตุมาดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย เพิ่มการคุมเข้มในการตรึงกำลังเพื่อป้องกันเหตุ เพิ่มความมั่นใจให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวที่จะเดินทางเข้ามาเที่ยวยังประเทศไทยและเมืองพัทยาด้วย

Posted by Pattaya Message on Monday, June 3, 2019

 

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



เชียร์สุดใจ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล6 mins ago

เชียร์สุดใจ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 hours ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 6215 hours ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 6224 hours ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 day ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล3 days ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 days ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล4 days ago

[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล4 days ago

ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย5 days ago

ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง6 days ago

ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป] | The Thaiger
บันเทิง6 days ago

ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ | The Thaiger
รีวิวหนัง6 days ago

รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล6 days ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”

Trending