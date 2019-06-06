24 year old engineering student found dead in Bangkok house | The Thaiger

Bangkok
24 year old engineering student found dead in Bangkok house
An engineering student at a leading University in Bangkok has shot and killed himself in his house in Bangkok’s Bueng Koom district.
Beung Koom police were alerted to the incident very early this morning at a house on Soi Seri Thai 41 in Klong Koom sub-district, at 12.30am.
The 24 year old student was found dead in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to his right temple. A .38 revolver was found in his right hand.
Police said he was studying agricultural engineering at a leading university in Bangkok. He normally stayed at a boarding house but was visiting his parents at the time.
His family speculated that he might have been depressed after failing to graduate following six years of study.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Air Pollution
Electric boats will help alleviate some of Bangkok’s air pollution
By Pratch Rujivanarom
As part of yesterday’s World Environment Day, the UN Environment Program Agency says they’re working with local partners in Thailand to find new ways to mitigate dangerous emissions. One idea put forward yesterday was the development of electric public transport in Bangkok’s klongs (canals) that could help solve two of the city’s biggest problems – traffic congestion and air pollution.
UNEP says a team was now working with the Climate and Clean Air Coalition as well as the Thai Pollution Control Department on a project to assess the impact canal-based public transport can have on air pollution in the city.
Bert Fabian, program officer in the Air Quality and Mobility Unit, says the international agency and its Thai partners are identifying the types and amount of pollutants being emitted from boats plying the klongs in Bangkok.
Fabian says Bangkok suffers annual bouts of severe air pollution and this previously unmeasured source may be a significant contributing factor.
“We want to improve the air we breathe but we can’t do this without the best possible data.”
He ventured that once the operators replace their ageing, polluting diesel boats with electric vessels, the city’s network of klongs would potentially offer a clean alternative and have a marked impact on both traffic congestion and air pollution in Bangkok.
Sonthi Kotchawat, a prominent environmental health expert, also said that discarding all diesel fuels used around the city would be key to tackling Bangkok’s larger air-pollution problems.
Thailand’s transport sector is the largest source of air pollution in Bangkok and a recent study found that vehicle exhaust fumes contribute up to 52 per cent of the pollution.
He added that diesel engine exhaust is by far the worst pollutant as the combustion of diesel releases the highest amount of harmful PM2.5, very fine particulate matter, and other hazardous substances. He also warned that the ultra fine, which is even smaller and more harmful than PM2.5, is generated by diesel combustion as well, which further adds to the health hazard of toxic air pollution.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok – VIDEO
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Tourist Police Bureau
Tourist police have arrested two American tourists in Pattaya who have graffitied walls and a pickup truck in Bangkok last week.
A 24 year old woman and 28 year old man, both from the US, were arrested in Pattaya last night.
They have admitted that there were three of them that sprayed paint onto public and private property last week in the capital. One of their friends has already departed Thailand. They apologised to the Thai people and warned other tourists not to repeat their actions as they would be arrested.
All three now face charges of damaging public and private property. Their visas will be revoked and their names put on a blacklist.
Click to watch a CCTV video HERE.
Bangkok
1,495 kilograms of ice seized in Pathum Thani, Thailand
Police and officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board have arrested 26 year old Suwit Promon from Bangkok’s Ratburana district and seized 1,495 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 91 kilograms of ketamine at a warehouse in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok.
Police say the arrest was made after the ONCB received tip-offs that a gang had smuggled the drug from neighbouring countries to store at a rented warehouse in Pathum Thani for smuggling to other countries.
The deputy ONCB chief says the arrest follows a stakeout at a warehouse in Pathum Thani’s main city district where a car was spotted driving into the compound at 2am yesterday morning. The driver, identified only as Moo, managed to escape. They found 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 91 kilograms of ketamine in the car.
But a search of the warehouse found 1,397 kilograms of ice hidden in a secret chamber of a six-wheel truck. A similar secret chamber was found in the back of another truck in the same warehouse so they believe the drugs had been unloaded.
The ONCB report that the suspect had been renting the warehouse for a month to store the drugs pending efforts to smuggle to Malaysia, Australia, Japan and South Korea. Police say Suwit belonged to the gang that was using an ambulance to smuggle the drugs from the north of Thailand in September last year.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
24 year old engineering student found dead in Bangkok house
Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series
Two Indian tourists lose cash and a necklace to ladyboy thieves in Pattaya
Electric boats will help alleviate some of Bangkok’s air pollution
US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok – VIDEO
Hard Rock Café Phuket hosts charity concert on June 17 featuring ‘Da Endorphine’
Thai Government announces crackdown on price-gouging private hospitals
First year report card for Thailand’s battle against plastics
General Prayut Chan-o-cha is Thailand’s 29th Prime Minister
Thanathorn says he will be Thailand’s Prime Minister of change
17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand
1,495 kilograms of ice seized in Pathum Thani, Thailand
Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang
เชียร์สุดใจ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Bangkok3 days ago
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
-
Election2 days ago
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
-
Hot News3 days ago
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men
-
Hot News22 hours ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Election1 day ago
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
-
Uncategorized2 days ago
หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย