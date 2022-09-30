Connect with us

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death has been revealed. The National Records of Scotland published her death certificate yesterday, with the cause of death listed as ‘old age.’ The certificate says the monarch passed away at 3.10 pm UK time on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland. But, the time of death listed was almost 3.5 hours before it was announced to the world. Princess Anne, the Queen’s daughter, signed the document.

The Queen’s death, at the age of 96, signalled a period of national mourning as the world grieves Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Following her death, King Charles III ascended the throne officially on September 10. Charles paid tribute to the Queen’s life, which saw her reign for seven decades. During the ceremony at St. James’ Palace, he called her reign “unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion.”

“Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed | News by Thaiger

Official death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II

The world said goodbye to the monarch on September 19 at a state funeral. Global leaders acknowledged the Queen’s global impact over the past 70 years. The Queen was laid to rest at the George VI Memorial Chapel annexe in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, after her Westminister Abbey funeral. Tens of thousands of mourners surrounded the streets outside, giving thanks to the Queen as her casket moved along a 25-mile processional route from central London to Windsor. She was laid to rest alongside her late husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh. The annexe also holds the remains of the Queen’s father, her mother the Queen mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.

Buckingham Palace released a photograph last week, showing the Queen’s final resting place. The photo showed an engraved ledger stone made of hand-carved, Belgian black marble that features brass letter inlays reading the names of the late Queen’s parents and husband.

SOURCE: CNN

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news.

Trending