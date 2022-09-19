Connect with us

Thailand

Thai ambassador to London will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Photo via Royal Thai Embassy, London UK

The Ambassador of the UK Embassy of Thailand in London, Pisanu Suvanajata, will be the kingdom’s representative at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today.

After allowing mourners to pay respect for four days at Westminster Hall, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth will be transported to the nearby Westminster Abbey at about 10.35am today, London time, 5.35pm Thai time.

Yesterday, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thanee Saengrat, announced that Thailand would pay homage to Queen Elizabeth and would send a representative to express condolences for the United Kingdom’s loss.

Queen Elizabeth visited Thailand twice in her lifetime. The first time she came with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, where they visited the northern province of Chiang Mai on February 14, 1972.

In 1996 Her Majesty visited Bangkok and was hosted by King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit of Thailand. Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh also hosted a Return Concert in deference to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Queen Sirikit, and the Thai Royal Family’s members.

SOURCE: The Standard | Matichon

 

