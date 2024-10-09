Elderly man cycles 80km home to Surin with blind wife

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An elderly man cycled nearly 80 kilometres with his blind wife amid scorching heat to return home. The journey started from Ban Nong Mek in Nong Han district, Udon Thani province and headed towards Ban Dung district.

The couple was spotted on the roadside by a concerned resident who informed Weerapon, an admin of the Ban Dung Update page.

Weerapon received a report from a follower about an elderly couple cycling along the road from Ban Nong Mek, Nong Mek subdistrict, Nong Han district, through Thung Fon district towards Ban Dung district. The couple was last seen in Ban Khamtana, Thung Yai subdistrict, Thung Fon district. Moved by their struggle, Weerapon decided to meet the couple and help them.

Upon meeting the couple near Ban Chang Noi, Natom subdistrict, Thung Fon district, Weerapon saw the elderly man cycling with a woman seated on the back of an old bicycle. The man was identified as 77 year old Wan Ketsopa from Ban Don Bak, Village 3, Ban Khok subdistrict, Sangkha district, and the woman as Kampong Chaiyaew, also 7, from Ban Nong Mek, Nong Mek subdistrict, Nong Han district.

Wan stated that he was cycling with his blind wife, Kampong, back to their home in Ban Don Bak, Sangkha district. They started their journey from Ban Nong Mek, Nong Han district. When asked if they were tired, both Wan and Kampong admitted to feeling exhausted due to the intense heat. However, Wan was determined to pedal all the way home, though the exact reason for their journey was unclear.

Weerapon, moved by their perseverance and the harsh weather conditions, offered to drive them home. He loaded their bicycle into his van and safely drove them nearly 80 kilometres to their home in Ban Don Bak, Ban Khok subdistrict, Sangkha district in Surin province. Upon arrival, Wan and Kampong expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Weerapon for his assistance.

This touching story of the elderly couple’s journey and the kindness of Weerapon has garnered widespread admiration online. Many netizens praised Weerapon’s act of kindness. Some also mentioned that they had seen Kampong being led by an unknown woman to beg at markets in Nong Han and Ban Dung districts, reported KhaoSod.

