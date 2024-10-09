Venomous bites are on the rise in Thailand this rainy season

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:59, 09 October 2024| Updated: 17:59, 09 October 2024
The Thai Ministry of Public Health has sounded the alarm, urging everyone to stay alert and protect themselves against venomous animal bites during the rainy season.

This warning follows reports of five people bitten by venomous creatures in two provinces, a troubling reminder of the risks that accompany this year’s floods.

To help individuals safeguard themselves, the health ministry has issued essential guidelines for avoiding injuries from venomous animals, reported Hua Hin Today.

Here’s what you need to know:

  1. Inspect clothing and shoes: Always check your garments and footwear before putting them on, as venomous creatures can easily hide within.
  2. Sleep smart: Elevate your bed or mattress off the ground and ensure you sleep under a mosquito net to reduce exposure.
  3. Stay clear of overgrowth: Avoid walking in overgrown areas where snakes and other dangerous animals may lurk.
  4. Observe your surroundings: Regularly inspect corners of your house and potential risk areas for any unwelcome visitors.
  5. Maintain cleanliness: Keeping your home tidy and clear of clutter can discourage pests.
  6. Trim your garden: Mow the grass and trim trees to eliminate hiding spots for venomous animals.
  7. Light it up: Ensure adequate lighting along pathways to help spot any lurking dangers.

The ministry also recommends following the 4 Cs approach in case of a bite:

  • Characteristics: Remember what the animal looked like.
  • Clean: Rinse the wound with clean water.
  • Control: Limit movement of the affected area and resist the urge to scratch or rub the bite.
  • Contact: If symptoms worsen, call 1669 immediately for urgent medical assistance.

In related news, Thailand’s deadly snake brigade is on the slide! Home to seven venomous species, these serpentine killers are a force to be reckoned with, especially during the treacherous flood season. With venom that packs a punch, sometimes fatal, these snakes are not to be trifled with. Venom from these slithering assassins delivers a double whammy: muscle weakness and paralysis.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

