10 new 5G towers going up in Nong Prue, Pattaya

The Nong Prue tambon, to the east of Pattaya City, will be the home of 10 new 5G WiFi “Smart Poles” . The installation starts this month. The announcements were made by the Nong Prue Mayor Mine Chiyanit and the team from United Technology Enterprise who are installing the new towers and technology.

The Smart Pole set ups will be installed near Soi Phon Prapa Nimit, Suthawart Temple Intersection, the Chalerm Phrakiet Intersection, Soi Nern Plubwarn, Soi Marb Yailearb 18/5, the town centre, Boon Sampan Market, Rattanakorn Market, Khao Talo Plaza and adjacent to The Chill .

The Mayor told The Pattaya News that the areas have been chosen due to the population concentrations in the local community and providing the high speed technology advantages of 5G to the broadest cross-section of the people living and working there.

“We are excited at the huge benefits this will have for our community especially in terms of WiFi speed and being able to keep our community safe with wireless CCTV capabilities.”

“The installation is expected to start this month.”

The main advantages of 5G are greater data speed, lower or almost zero latency (lag) and greater capacity of remote execution of services, a greater number of connected devices and the possibility of implementing virtual networks (network slicing).

“These smart poles will provide WiFi 5G, provide the general municipality with news , increased and higher-quality CCTV camera monitoring systems and an environmental PM 2.5 reader.

There has been a lot of conjecture and controversy about 5G, including misinformation about alleged direct dangers of 5G technology that haven’t emerged in the real world at this stage. Some of the issues raised by opponents include alleged ‘radiation’ from the band width of the carrier signal, direct affects on human anatomy and cellular structure, bombardment by high frequency “electrosmog”, and direct effects on human skin, eyes and heart. Scientific evidence to back up these claims has been inconclusive and unable to be re-created in real-world scenarios.

During the height of the first phases of the coronavirus, a new conspiracy theory emerged that you could catch Covid-19 from 5G towers. It was quickly debunked.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Thaiger | Reuters