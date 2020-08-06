Connect with us

Crime

Bangkok casino gunman’s killer surrenders, confesses

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: mgronline.com
In the ongoing saga of Monday’s fatal shooting a Bangkok gambling den, a suspect surrendered to police today for shooting dead a gunman in the illegal casino in Bangkok’s Yannawa district. A man calling himself “Boy BanKrua” turned himself in to police and handed in the gun he allegedly used.

The suspect says he shot 61 year old Taworn Sisot, who had already shot and killed 3 others including a police officer, because he was worried that he and many others would be killed by Taworn’s unsteady shooting. His statements support forensic examination, which concluded that the trajectory of shots from Taworn’s gun was erratic. The actual number of shooters involved in the incident is still under investigation.

As for images showing men moving surveillance cameras and other assets out of the gambling den after the shooting, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pakapong Pongpetra says the suspects will be found and charged for hiding, tampering with or destroying evidence.

Late on Monday night, police received a call about a shootout on Rama III Soi 66 and arrived to find 4 bodies, including those of 2 women, 1 of them Cambodian. 1 of the dead was Watthaseth Samniangprasert, a 32 year old investigation inspector from Samaedam Police Station.

Locals living near the building reportedly say they heard several gunshots from the building at around 10pm on Monday.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Cambodia News English

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

