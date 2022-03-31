Songkran
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
No foam parties or powder smearing will be allowed in Bangkok during Songkran next month, but when it comes to water splashing on the Thai New Year, known for massive water gun fights, the rules are a bit vague. “Traditional water sprinkling” is allowed, but officials did not go into detail about what exactly that means.
The Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee decided to allow “water sprinkling” in specific areas that have sought permission, and organisers must abide by “Covid Free Setting” measures set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Participants must stay at a Covid-safe distance of four metres and wear face masks. No alcohol is allowed.
The committee met yesterday to discuss petitions from local businesses to allow Songkran parties to beheld in popular tourist areas like Khao San Road. At the meeting, the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority decided to permit “traditional water sprinkling” activities within a “Covid Free Setting.” Water splashing in public areas and roads is prohibited.
If a Songkran event is expected to exceed a thousand people, the event organiser must obtain permission from the BMA’s Health Department, while local district authorities will grant permission for events with less than a thousand participants.
So far, the administration has received no more than eight requests from private firms and temples seeking permission to hold Songkran activities on their private grounds. Meanwhile, 46 out of Bangkok’s 50 district offices had declared they wouldn’t hold Songkran celebrations, and the other four district offices have not yet announced their decision, the Bangkok Post reported.
Earlier, the CCSA had agreed that water splashing and traditional water pouring as a blessing would be allowed at organised events — as long as there is no alcohol and events are under “Covid Free Setting” measures. Water splashing is not allowed on public areas, like roads. The government is focusing on allowing water splashing and pouring as a blessing at traditional Songkran events rather than the massive water fights the Thai holiday is internationally known for.
- Read: Thailand tourism operators mourn another lost Songkran
- Read: Songkran might be back on in Thailand, but…
On Thursday, business owners in Bangkok’s popular walking street, Khao San Road, teamed up with tourism professionals from Pattaya, Phuket and Chiang Mai to draft and submit a joint petition urging the CCSA to repent of its party foul, fearing a loss of income.
The group has proposed a list of measures for screening and limiting Songkran party participants, according to the president of the association of business operators on Khao San Road, Sa-nga Ruangwatthanakul.
“We will put in place measures to handle party-goers on the 400-metre stretch of Khao San Road. We want to explain to the government that the country is trying to welcome tourists back, particularly in the summer when the Songkran festival will be held.”
“But the famous water splashing is banned. With such a ban, how can we attract them to the country? We ask the government to allow the activity on April 12 to 15 to promote the festival.”
Bangkok’s communicable disease committee met on Monday to consider their request and announced their decision on yesterday. Clerk Khachit Chatchawanit said the committee would “consider what is best for Bangkok residents.”
According to the law, provincial communicable disease authorities may ask the CCSA’s operations centre to remove the unpopular Songkran restrictions, which will then pass them on to the CCSA, according to the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Opas Karnkawinpong.
The current Songkran precautions outlined by the Public Health Ministry say that festivities can still be held, albeit without the classic chaos of water fights and powder smearing in public, as well as no alcohol sales, according to a spokesperson for the CCSA, Apisamai Srirangson.
“Songkran events can still be held as long as the right precautions are taken, and people can travel to other provinces to visit their relatives and take part in traditional activities there.”
The CCSA’s current restrictions also encourage festival observers to practice traditional activities without water, such as bowing to elders at a distance of at least a metre, instead of pouring water on their hands as a sign of respect and blessing.
The restrictions, though well-meaning, fail to take into account the elderly’s desire to be blessed and honoured by their younger relatives, while also reflecting logical fallacies about the spread of Covid-19 among family members.
Notably, the water blessing ceremony usually takes place outside, where there is plenty of wind and UV light. Also, the ceremony only lasts for a moment, and everyone involved can wear masks, as is already normal practice in Thai society.
Source: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Iran still bars women from football stadiums, officials express disagreement
Thailand News Update | Energy & Food Price raises inflation rate for 2022
Exorcisms, Pretties & PM in election mode I GMT
Get the most out of your family holiday in Phuket
Thailand PM Prayut says he ‘can’t please everyone’
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
Tangmo: Mom’s request to end probe, sack Dr. Pornthip rejected by senate
Thai PM Prayut not worried about (un)popularity poll
UPDATE: Iranian tourist’s body found after white water rafting accident
Thailand takes number one spot as most searched destination on Agoda
Thailand News Today | Songkran this year: what you can and can’t do
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
Pattaya fireworks festival named 1 of 3 top Asian marine festivals
The Standard to debut second Thailand hotel in May
Taxi driver accused of driving off with tourist’s luggage says he was using the restroom
Travelling in Thailand with a disability? A word of caution
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
Test & Go, Thailand Pass could be gone by June if no Covid surge after Songkran
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
Everything you need to know about Thai food
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
Thailand News Update | Thailand cuts quarantine time
Vietnamese man tries to paddle from Phuket to India on inflatable boat to see his wife
Thailand cuts quarantine for unvaccinated travellers to 5 days
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
Is Vietnam opening its borders to international visitors?
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
To splash or not to splash? Bangkok mulls Songkran parties on Khao San Road, after tourism industry rebuke
Bali due to host Vladimir Putin during G20 Summit in late October
Thai and Cambodian officers raid two offices of alleged call centre scams
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
- Bangkok4 days ago
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
- Pattaya Travel17 hours ago
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
- Crime2 days ago
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai grandma praised as village’s top snake catcher, grabs pythons with her bare hands
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket in 2022
- Crime4 days ago
Foreigner in Pattaya bleeding after alleged altercation with security
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Doing it alone: Surin province to declare Covid-19 endemic from April 1
Recent comments: