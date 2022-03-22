Travel
The Story of Songkran – What you need to know about the Thai New Year
Songkran, or the Thai New Year, is the the largest and most famous of Thailand’s many traditional festivals. Known for huge water fights and water blessing ceremonies, it’s been celebrated for centuries and is rich in culture and tradition.
Every year, the celebrations begin on April 13 and normally last three days until the 15th of April. The name was inherited from ancient Sanskrit, a language that dates back thousands of years. Songkran combines the words “Song” and “Krant” and refers to the sun beginning a new Zodiac sign.
Songkran translates to “entering” and “stepping into.” It’s when the sun exits the sign of Pisces and enters the sign of Aries. “Songkran month” is the event that occurs every month. But according to astrology, when the sun reaches Aries again after 12 months have passed, it’s known as “Songkran year” and will be the solar New Year’s Day.
The festival is highly dependent on water, which symbolically washes away the previous year, allowing people to prepare for the new year. It’s also a time of family reunion, when relatives who have moved away return for the holiday to spend time with their loved ones.
During the festival, various traditions are celebrated; but the one tradition it’s most famous for is water splashing. Thai locals and travellers alike drench each other with water using hoses, squirt guns and any other water carrying container.
Locals believe that water is purifying and cleansing: it washes away negativity and problems, and brings good fortune and happiness. According to tradition, the festival began with villagers collecting water that had been poured over Buddha statues for purification. This was then used to bless leaders and family members who were well respected by sprinkling it over their shoulders.
A similar tradition continues today with the water blessing ceremony, in which people fill shells with purified water and pour it on the hands of their elders as a sign of blessing and respect.
Songkran is a festival in which family members gather to express gratitude, love and respect, as well as to make merit and pay respects to their ancestors. Giving food to monks is a way of gaining merit. Visiting temples and listening to Buddhist speeches are also both considered a blessing during Songkran.
Thais go to temples to pray and bring food to the monks. Locals splash scented water on Buddha statues when visiting different places. Many people also like spreading positive vibes by releasing caged birds into the sky or fish into bodies of water. This occurs throughout the country.
The northern city of Chiang Mai hosts the largest Songkran celebrations, with some events reportedly lasting six days. The infamous Khao San Road is the obvious centre of activities during Bangkok’s modern Songkran festival. The atmosphere in the backpacker zone is electrifying.
In a normal, non-pandemic year, it’s hard to leave your accommodation, whether a hotel or a condo, without experiencing the water soaking chaos and any resistance will quickly fade. On the streets, you’ll find multiple generations getting in on the fun, including children, adults, the elderly and trucks full of teenagers blasting loud music.
Songkran is a national holiday in Thailand. It’s a time for locals who have relocated to other cities or towns to return home and spend time with their families. So if you’re travelling to Thailand during this time, it’s smart to plan ahead because public transportation tends to be packed and accommodations fully booked — at higher than normal prices.
Looking to travel somewhere in Thailand this Songkran? Quickly book your flight on Skyscanner to get the best deals! (affiliate link)
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Bangkok Police crack down on ‘Gentleman’s clubs”
10.8 million baht found in dead abbot’s quarters, dean of monks says family has no right to the money
The Story of Songkran – What you need to know about the Thai New Year
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
Night shift employee at Pattaya guest house robbed while asleep at reception desk
Non-profit Watchdog Thailand saves over 20 cats locked in house, 5 found dead
Couple having sex in car allegedly attempt to run over security guard after confrontation
Wildlife rangers capture aggressive elephant that killed a villager
Tourism officials push for all entry restrictions for vaccinated travellers to be lifted by June 1
Thai police charge 32 university students for involvement in fatal hazing incident
No survivors in China Eastern Boeing 737 crash carrying 132 people
Asia News Today | China plane crash latest & HK looking to relax restrictions
No flights to new Betong airport, Yala tourism officials talk promotions to boost travel
Tangmo: Boating five should take lie detector tests, again — Sentaor Somchai
Police order shutdown of 3 go-go bars, nightclubs in Bangkok’s Thonburi
Southern Thailand police find large haul of methamphetamine hidden in deep fryers
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
Bar raided in Bangkok’s Nana, woman arrested for alleged child sex trafficking
Official assigned to “investigate” anyone who shares Lisa Blackpink’s whisky ads
Russian Embassy in Bangkok works with Thai tourism to help those stranded
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose scrapping pre-departure PCR for Test & Go
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Press Room13 hours ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
- Malaysia3 days ago
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
- Crime3 days ago
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April
- Songkran3 days ago
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
- Thailand1 day ago
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow