Songkran
Another dry Songkran. No water fights for the Thai New Year
It’s going to be another dry Songkran. For the third time, water fights have been banned for the Thai New Year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The holiday, which is April 13 to 15 this year, is celebrated with massive water fights with crowds shooting water guns, spraying water hoses, and dumping buckets of water on each other. Everyone gets soaked… but not this year.
The water fights and foam parties, particularly in public areas, have been banned due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Thai officials say only traditional Songkran activities are allowed, which includes going to temples, praying, and pouring water on Buddhist statues as well as pouring water on each other and on the hands of elderly people as a blessing.
Those attending events during the holiday in closed spaces must wear masks and maintain a social distance. Drinking alcohol at those venues is not allowed.
There are no restrictions on interprovincial travel, so Thais can still visit their families to celebrate the New Year.
The decision to ban the water fights was made by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today during its general meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Under the guidelines set by the CCSA, traditional Songkran ceremonies at temples must abide by the government’s “Covid Free Setting” health measures. The public is asked to avoid celebrations in public places, like on the road. Other Songkran activities can be hosted with permission from the government.
The CCSA also announced that powder is also banned during Songkran, a rule that had been set before the pandemic. The white pasty powder is often rubbed on people’s cheeks and faces during the holiday, but the government decided to ban powder after sexual harassment reports of some people rubbing the powder on others on inappropriate areas and other reports of people aggressively smearing the powder.
Related stories…
- Plans to scrap pre-departure Covid-19 test requirement still need confirmation
- Zoning revised: Chiang Mai open to tourism, restrictions ease in several provinces
- Thailand prepares to transition to an endemic phase by July 1
- Thailand’s State of Emergency extended, Covid-19 is still a pandemic – PM Prayut
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Water fights are banned for Songkran this year
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
Plans to scrap pre-departure Covid-19 test requirement still need confirmation
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Another dry Songkran. No water fights for the Thai New Year
Thailand prepares to transition to an endemic phase by July 1
Zoning revised: Chiang Mai open to tourism, restrictions ease in several provinces
Thailand’s State of Emergency extended, Covid-19 is still a pandemic – PM Prayut
Thailand to donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Myanmar
Thai-Myanmar bridge bombed, impacting trade between the countries
PM Prayut and Ministry of Energy’s guide to saving fuel and energy this summer
Singapore and Thailand to discuss cruise trips to Phuket
Australia plans to sue Facebook owner over scam ads for cryptocurrency
Bodies of 3 teenagers found in Kanchanaburi’s Kwai Noi river
Thailand’s Miss Tiffany transgender pageant finalist denied entry into Dubai due to gender
Swedish woman who hid child in Thailand sentenced to prison
Concern over new Omicron mutation discovered in Hong Kong
Can we say good-riddance to the Thailand Pass on July 1?
Successful young writer dies after balcony plunge, allegedly over Tangmo rumours
Tangmo: Police examine ‘fresh evidence’ — CCTV video of person on speedboat
Thousands of Russians stranded in Thailand due to flight cancellations, sanctions
Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme
Young Swiss man needs O negative blood donations after heatstroke on Thailand island
City Guide: Visiting Bangkok with family? Avoid these places…
Federation of Thai Industries wants gov to scrap Test & Go, stop fuel price crisis
Tourism officials plan Saudi visit to attract Middle Easter travellers to Thailand
Bangkok eases alcohol restrictions, large events and shopping centres allowed to serve booze
Tourism official proposes payment solutions for Russians in Phuket
‘Furry Green’ snake discovered in Northeast Thailand
Swimming pools built for monkeys in Lop Buri to prevent aggression from heat
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Villas in Phuket offering fabulous views of the island
- Economy2 days ago
Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme
- Thailand3 days ago
Young Swiss man needs O negative blood donations after heatstroke on Thailand island
- Travel3 days ago
City Guide: Visiting Bangkok with family? Avoid these places…
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok eases alcohol restrictions, large events and shopping centres allowed to serve booze
- Malaysia2 days ago
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
- Thailand1 day ago
Aircraft wreckage washes up on Nakhon Si Thammarat beach in Southern Thailand
- North East3 days ago
Roles reversed as Thai bride pays 12.8 million baht dowry
Recent comments: