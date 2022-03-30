Crime
Tangmo: Senator rejects mum’s request to end probe, sack Dr. Pornthip
The mother of drowned actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong isn’t happy with the conduct of a senate committee’s probe into the police investigation of her daughter’s death. She’s also doesn’t seem too pleased with the preliminary results of the second autopsy.
The mourning mum has asked the Senate committee on human rights, liberty and consumer protection to withdraw her earlier request for an investigation into the police handling of her daughter’s death. The letter in question had petitioned the committee to review the police case, and specifically requested for a certain renown forensics expert to participate.
The letter had been written by Panida Sirayootyotin’s former lawyer and she had signed it — shortly before she fired him. After hiring a new lawyer, the mother decided that the letter had not expressed her intentions correctly. She is currently represented by Decha Kittiwitthayanan, who advised her to withdraw the letter.
The bizarre backtracking comes after the senate committee visited Nonthaburi police headquarters last Friday, where they inspected key evidence in the case, including the speedboat that the actress allegedly fell from last month. The senators had found the boat parked outside the building, where it had been openly exposed to the weather, including rain. They had advised police to store the boat properly to protect important forensic evidence while the case remains open.
But Panida must not have been too pleased with what she read about the visit in the media — nor with the initial assessment of Thailand’s preeminent forensics expert, Dr Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan, who had earlier said the first autopsy was conducted thoroughly and that she believed the evidence pointed to homicide, not murder. Indeed, this has been a bitter pill to swallow.
On Monday, Panida arrived with her current lawyer at parliament, where she senator Somchai Sawaengkarn, the committee chairman, to withdraw the letter that her former lawyer had submitted requesting the senate committee investigation. She also specifically asked Somchai to exclude Dr. Pornthip from its probe into the death. Dr. Pornthip is a senator as the former director-general of the Central Institute of Forensic Science.
Decha alleged that Dr. Pornthip had “intervened” in police investigation, when she expressed her criticism of how the police had stored the speedboat that Tangmo had fell from. He said she had also publicly discussed autopsy results, despite Panida having asked her to simply observe the investigation.
But senator Somchai was quick to reassure the mom and set the record straight. He insisted that the committee had not “interfered with the police case.” Rather, it had worked in an a transparent manner to ensure that justice is served. Before meeting with the mun in mourning, Somchai said the committee had accepted her request to investigate Tangmo’s death because it was a criminal case of great influence.
Somchai said the mother’s asking to withdraw her initial request wouldn’t stop the committee’s probe, as they are not seeking publicity. Rather, they believe it’s in the public’s best interest to conduct the review and bolster the public’s confidence in the justice process.
He also reassured police that the committee would not interfere with their investigation, as they don’t have the power to tell police what to do or how to do it. Moreover, the senator said many members of his committee were involved in the reform of the justice process, including Dr. Pornthip.
For her part, Dr. Pornthip also affirmed that the committee had not interfered with the ongoing police case, but had simply advised investigating officers how to better protect key evidence from the effects of the weather. She said she believed the committee would continue examining and evidence and that the case would help shine a light on where the justice process needs reform.
Senator Somchai said the committee would consider the mum’s new request at a meeting next week, when they would discuss how to proceed. In short, no lady can stop the show from continuing on — not even Tangmo’s mother.
The popular Thai actress Tangmo was travelling with five other people on a speedboat when she went overboard into the Chao Phraya River and drowned on the night of February 24. Her body was found in the river nearly two days later. She was 37 years old. Police have yet to determine what caused her to topple overboard and who is to blame.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Ch7 | Bangkok Herland
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Half of worldwide pregnancies unintended, Ukraine crisis could raise the rate
Thailand redesigns warning labels on cigarette packs showing extreme effects of smoking
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
Hill tribes in Chiang Mai resist construction of coal mine
Homemade booze regulations being drafted to allow Thais to produce alcohol
Tangmo: Senator rejects mum’s request to end probe, sack Dr. Pornthip
Phuket deputy governor appoints committee to fight dust pollution
Iranian tourist missing after white water rafting accident in Thailand’s Phang Nga
Health Ministry denies claims of short supply of anti-viral medicine for Covid patients
Cyber police raid Nonthaburi luxury house, 10 gambling suspects
Thailand’s central bank may revise inflation rate, GDP to battle economic downturn
Thailand News Update | Updates on Koh Phangan’s Songkran Full Moon Party
Drunk Chon Buri factory workers get in knife fight over who works harder
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
Thai Airways finds new cash cow | GMT
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
Test & Go, Thailand Pass could be gone by June if no Covid surge after Songkran
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens
Everything you need to know about Thai food
Thailand News Update | Thailand cuts quarantine time
UPDATE: Russia claims it destroyed Ukraine ‘weapons depot’ with hypersonic missile
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
Vietnamese man tries to paddle from Phuket to India on inflatable boat to see his wife
Thailand’s tourism operators despair at another lost Songkran
AirAsia to launch ride-hailing platform in Thailand, expand digital services in Asean
Thailand cuts quarantine for unvaccinated travellers to 5 days
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
Is Vietnam opening its borders to international visitors?
Tangmo: Boating buddies should take polygraph tests, again — says senator
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
- Bangkok3 days ago
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket in 2022
- Crime3 days ago
Thai university expels hazing students, father of dead victim rejects financial compensation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai government unleashes the fear machine for Songkran – OPINION
- Crime1 day ago
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Doing it alone: Surin province to declare Covid-19 endemic from April 1
- Crime3 days ago
Foreigner in Pattaya bleeding after alleged altercation with security