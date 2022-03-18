Zoning revised: Chiang Mai open to tourism, restrictions ease in several provinces

Restrictions are easing across Thailand, especially in Chiang Mai. The northern province is now fully open to international tourism and can welcome travellers entering under the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes. Restaurants in Chiang Mai can also serve alcohol until 11pm.

A number of provinces have been reclassified on the Thai government’s colour-coded zoning scale based on local Covid-19 infection rates. The majority of provinces in Thailand are classified as “yellow” zones with less stringent measures than “orange” zones.

Chiang Mai and Petchaburi have been reclassified as “blue” zones to allow international tourism. Chiang Mai has had five districts approved to welcome overseas tourists, and local officials have been pushing for the entire province to be open to travellers.

Bars and nightclubs across the country are still ordered to remain closed, unless they had applied to reopen as restaurants or have found a loophole in the system. (Because – clearly – many bars are open.)

In orange zones, alcohol sales at restaurants are still prohibited and gatherings are also limited to 500 people. In yellow zones, restaurants can serve alcoholic beverages until 11pm.

Zone Provinces Orange Tak, Nakon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Uttaradit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Buriram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Udon Thani, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Surat Thani Yellow Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Prachin Buri, Pattani, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phrae, Phetchabun, Phrae, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Yala, Roi Et, Lop Buri, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Sisaket, Sakhon Nakhon, Singburi, Sukhothai, Suphan Buri, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Ang Thong, Amnat Charoen, Uthai Thani, Ubon Ratchathani Blue Bangkok, Kanachanaburi, Krabi, Chon Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang Nga, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Phetchaburi

