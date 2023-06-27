Highway horror claims young scholar’s life: Car crash sends tragic message to Chanthaburi

Picture courtesy of เมืองตะวันออก Facebook

A university student tragically lost his life this morning when his car veered off the road, colliding with a barrier on a highway in Chanthaburi, East Thailand. The unfortunate incident also left the manager of the local Social Security Office injured and the victim’s family grieving.

A routine trip turned disastrous for the 20 year old university student, when his car veered off its lane on a winding road, hitting a barrier, and resulting in his instantaneous death. The heart-wrenching event unfurled on the Tha Chalap highway near the passage up to Yothanimit Temple in the Mueang district of Chanthaburi province.

The fated car was a Honda Civic, with a Bangkok registration plate ฌฮ2891, found wrecked and blocking the road. The other party in the crash, identified as Kittima, was found with minor injuries and bruises across her body. She received immediate assistance from officials and was promptly transported to the Prapokklao Hospital.

The casualty of this unfortunate incident was a native of Chanthaburi and an English major at a local university, Jirrapat. Found rigid in the driver’s seat, the effects of a severe frontal collision were evident with the steering wheel imprint on his chest and a significant impact on his head against the windshield. His grief-stricken family arrived at the scene soon after. Upon initial examination, the dead body was transported to the Prapokklao Hospital for further official confirmation of the cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













The investigation led by officers from the Chanthaburi Police Station, with the assistance of the Sawanggatanyuthammasatharn Association and the on-call doctor, is supported by an eyewitness account of an individual who was driving behind the deceased’s car. According to this account, the fatal crash occurred at a bend, with the deceased’s car veering across lanes just as another car was incoming from the opposite direction. This version aligns with the incident recorded by nearby CCTV footage.

However, the conclusive cause of the mishap is yet to be determined as investigators continue to scrutinise the accident site, gather photographic evidence, take statements from surrounding witnesses to be recorded as evidence, and collate all the information to understand the precise cause of this accident clearly. This meticulous process is essential to provide a fair resolution to both parties involved in the unfortunate event.