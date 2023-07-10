2 killed and 1 injured in horrific lorry-pickup collision in Pathum Thani

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A distressing traffic accident resulting in two fatalities, significantly damaged vehicles, and an injured local vendor, occurred on a road in Pathum Thani province. The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement and medical personnel who quickly arrived at the scene.

The road tragedy unfolded this morning on the Thanyaburi-Wang Noi road, within the Klong Seven district of Pathum Thani. A 10-wheel Hino truck with registration 72-3618 Saraburi, and its corresponding trailer 72-3619 Sraburi, collided with an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck registered under license plate ถพ8798 Bangkok. The impact from the crash was such that vehicle parts were strewn about the entire road and both vehicles were severely damaged.

The driver of the Hino truck was found inside the cab. Identified as 44 year old Subin, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup was transporting automobile tyres. Its driver, 30 year old Suksan, was also found dead. Both bodies were later transported to Thammasat Hospital for further examination.

In addition to the two fatalities, a 60 year old woman, who was selling water at her stall by the road, sustained injuries and was rushed to Klong Luang Hospital for immediate medical attention, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













Further details emerged from a swift initial investigation and consultation with the 16 year old son of the tyre shop owner near the scene. He recounted being awakened by a loud crashing sound that shook his house, prompting him to hastily inspect the situation. The youth witnessed the aftermath of the collision from the front of his house which is situated on a bend in the road.

According to Inspector Surachai Phanphorach, an examination of footage from the pickup’s dash-cam revealed an unexpected lane-crossing by the pickup, resulting in the catastrophic collision with the oncoming 10-wheel truck. The evidence has been duly collected to support the formal investigation into the unfortunate incident.