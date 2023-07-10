Discover the best Mookata restaurants in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of marketingoops

For food enthusiasts seeking the real deal in Bangkok, look no further than the local-favorite Mookata. An interesting blend of grill-it-yourself and hot pot cooking, it’s an eating adventure all food lovers should embark on. Join us as we embark on a journey to find the best spots to enjoy this mouthwatering food tradition in the heart of Bangkok.

Here are the Mookata restaurants in Bangkok you shouldn’t miss:

1. Wasana Mookata (วาสนา หมูกระทะ)

Wasana Mookata is renowned for its version of Thai-style pork barbecue and is especially regarded for its tasty marinade and high-quality ingredients. The restaurant has a set menu for Mookata, divided into three options: a small set for 250 baht, a medium set for 350 baht, and a large set for 499 Baht.

A medium set includes a large plate of vegetables, which consists of morning glory, Chinese cabbage, cauliflower, carrot, golden needle mushrooms, corn, and glass noodles. Marinated in a flavourful broth, a variety of meat is served, including tender pork, three-layer pork, fresh squid, crispy squid, liver, pork belly, and eggs. What’s great is that the restaurant allows unlimited refills of dipping sauce for customers. The highlight is the delicious sukiyaki dipping sauce with added chilli and garlic.

2. Ja-woo Korean Pork (จ่าอูหมูเกาหลี)

With a total of seven locations, the restaurant chain Ja-woo Korean Pork is very well-known for its Korean-style Mookata. They offer set menus with the option of a small set for 300 baht or a large set for 500 baht. You can choose which items they want to enjoy from each set. Pork, bacon, crispy squid, fresh squid, fresh prawns, dory fish, tofu, glass noodles, and a variety of vegetables are available.

If customers still want more after the set, they can order individual items separately for 20 to 100 baht each. Ja Woo’s special dipping sauce is a must-try – the sauce has a rich sesame and peanut flavour with a hint of sweetness, but it’s not overwhelming. At each table, you’ll find a bottle of dipping sauce that you can pour generously.

3. Tui Mookata (ตุ้ย หมูกระทะ)

Tui Mookata has three set menus of Mookata. The small set is only 200 baht, perfect for two people. The medium set, 300 Baht, is sufficient for two to three people. The large set, priced at 500 Baht, offers a generous portion, perfect for groups. You won’t be disappointed, because the ingredients, both the meat and vegetables, are of excellent quality.

The highlight of this place is the exceptional dipping sauces which offer well-rounded and comforting flavours. Seafood lovers would love the spicy seafood dipping sauce and for those who want additional flavour, they provide chilli, garlic, and lime. One dish that stands out and is loved by many is the restaurant’s “pork belly.” It is deliciously tender and juicy and pairs perfectly with the restaurant’s special dipping sauce.

4. Khun Ple Mookata (คุณเปิ้ล หมูกระทะ)

Khun Ple Mookata is a popular restaurant in the Huai Kwang neighbourhood of Bangkok. You can choose between set menu and a la carte options. For the sets, there are three sizes available: 350 baht for the small set, 450 baht for the medium set, and 550 baht for the large set.

The food offered in the sets include seafood (shrimp, squid, crispy squid) and pork (liver, intestine, and heart). There are three dipping sauces available: red chilli (which is moderately spicy), sukiyaki dipping sauce (which is slightly spicy with a sweet and sour taste), and seafood dip (which is rich in flavour). Traditional cast-iron hot pot grills are used at this restaurant, so the fire is strong, allowing you to grill the crispy pork in just a few moments. It is simply delightful.

5. Phupan Kanit Mookata (ผู้พันคณิต หมูกระทะ)

Phupan Kanit Mookata offers a tiered set menu selection priced at 250, 300, and 350 baht. Each set features a selection of “marinated pork, bacon, liver, shrimp, squid, and assorted vegetables.” Their signature dipping sauce is a highlight, widely regarded as a stand-out feature of the restaurant. Patrons are served two distinct types of dipping sauces to pair with their pork and seafood as per their taste.

The establishment prides itself on using only the freshest and finest quality ingredients, showcasing an array of crisp vegetables, succulent large prawns, squid, and savory pork and bacon. Service is also top-notch at Phupan Kanit, as staff members diligently oversee guest experience and efficiently streamline restaurant operations. Their concerted efforts result in seamless, top-tier service.

You don’t want to miss Mookata if you’re seeking a solid Thai culinary experience, whether you are a pork lover, a barbecue and hotpot enthusiast, or an adventurous foodie. Mookata reflects the shared dining culture of Thailand, with its hands-on cooking style and shared plates. In one meal, you get juicy pork, fresh vegetables, and a selection of sauces, making it a well-rounded, enjoyable dining experience. Make sure to check out these top five Mookata restaurants we’ve recommended for a really tasty meal!

