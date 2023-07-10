4 Chinese passengers seriously injured in bus accident in Rayong

Photo via Facebook/ สามัญชน ผู้ชายมือสอง

Four Chinese passengers yesterday suffered serious injuries in a bus accident in the eastern province of Rayong. The remaining 20 passengers, along with the two drivers and a tour guide, were fortunate to escape with mild injuries.

The incident took place on Road No. 36 during heavy rain. The white Zunlong bus, carrying 27 people, was found flipped on its side on the side of the road.

Four Chinese nationals, one man and three women, were trapped inside the vehicle. They sustained severe injuries including broken bones. Officers from Nikhom Pattana Police Station and a rescue team rushed the victims with severe injuries to hospital and provided first aid to other injured victims.

One of the drivers, 45 year old Auttakorm Rongthong, reported that he had taken the Chinese tourists to Koh Samed, an island in Rayong. The accident occurred when he was taking tourists back to their accommodation in Pattaya.

Despite maintaining a steady speed of 60 kilometres per hour, the driver struggled to control the vehicle due to the heavy downpour. Auttakorn stated that the bus slid on the road and slipped into a roadside ditch alongside a forest. Auttakorn was also injured and is in hospital.

A 26 year old Thai vendor, who sold durians at the side of the road, Yothaka Ramwong, told ThaiRath that accidents always occurred at the scene during the heavy rain.

Some locals believe that there is a ghost living in one of the roadside trees that takes their lives but the vendor does not agree. She thought it was the condition of the road which relevant government departments should pay attention to.

Officers told Thai media they would question the drivers again after they are recovered to issue charges against both drivers and their bus operation company.

Regrettably, yesterday, there was another bus accident in the Isaan province of Si Sakate. The bus with a Thai driver and 47 marathon runners toppled over and plunged into the dense forest on a steep mountain road, resulting in four deaths and at least 27 injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the police.