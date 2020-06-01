Road deaths
No “new normal” for Thailand’s deadly road toll
In what will come as no surprise to most, the death toll on Thailand’s roads has resumed its upward trend after a brief interruption during the Covid-19 lock-down. As restrictions are gradually lifted across the country, more people are back behind the wheel or the handlebars, and with that, the carnage returns on Thailand’s roads.
In Phuket, a truck ploughed into a power pole on Saturday, killing the Thai driver and a Burmese national who was hit by the falling power pole as he rode his motorbike on the opposite side of the road. In the west of the country yesterday, a mother and 3 year old daughter were killed, when the car they were travelling in, left the road and drove into a tree in Kanchanaburi. The woman’s husband, who was driving, is in hospital in serious condition.
PHOTO: Chiangrai Times
Another accident in the south killed an 80 year old woman in Nakhon Si Thammarat, when the motorbike she was a pillion passenger on was hit by a car. The woman lost a leg and sustained a broken neck in the impact, while the man driving the bike sustained serious injuries. Reports say the car involved was travelling at high speed and it’s understood the unidentified driver remained at the scene and surrendered to the police.
Already on the first day of June, 11 people have died on Thailand’s roads and nearly 700 have been injured (as of 10.40am).
Data from thairsc.com
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Road deaths
2 killed after truck slams Phuket power pole – VIDEO
2 men are dead in Phuket after a truck slammed into a roadside power pole on the notorious Kata hill road, just out of Chalong yesterday. Police say the two men killed were a Thai and a Burmese national.
The deputy chief of Karon police says the accident occurred at about 4:50pm at the mouth of Soi Suksan 1 on Patak road – a windy section of road as it heads up the hill towards Kata Beach. The power pole fell across the road after being hit by the pick up truck, killing the man inside. He was identified as 31 year old Thanapon Prachit a native of Chaiyaphum province.
Another man, passing by on a motorbike, was seriously injured by the falling power pole. He was admitted to Chalong Hospital where but was pronounced dead. The passport found on him identified him as 28 year old Win Myo Hlaing from Myanmar.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Road deaths
2 teens on motorbike killed at infamous Pattaya U-turn
2 teenagers died at the scene after their motorbike collided with a car at a U-turn in South Pattaya just before curfew came into effect on Friday night. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 10:45pm at the notorious U-turn in front of a Pattaya Makro store, the scene of many of multiple deaths and incidents in recent years.
Police, emergency responders and reporters arrived to find the damaged vehicle and motorbike as well as a crowd at the scene who had witnessed the event. The bodies of a 14 year old male and female teenager were found on the road. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon foundation attempted to provide first aid but were unsuccessful.
Friends of the teens told The Pattaya News that they were heading back home on other motorbikes. When the two victims were making a U-turn on their motorbike they lost control and both driver and passenger fell on the road where they were hit by an oncoming vehicle. Neither teen was wearing a helmet.
The vehicle’s driver, a 23 year old woman whose name is being withheld pending an investigation, and who was visibly shaken by the incident, told police the 2 victims had run through the U-Turn quickly and she was tragically unable to avoid hitting them. She is co-operating with Pattaya Police in the ongoing investigation.
The U turn in question has a long and tragic history, even being ordered permanently closed at one point and only just recently opened to one-way turns in a single direction to Sattahip.
SOURCE: ThePattaya News
Road deaths
Two men die after truck plows into power pole in Phuket
A Thai and Burmese man were killed after a work truck collided with a power pole on Kata hill, southern Phuket yesterday afternoon. The deputy chief of Karon police reported that the incident happened near the turn off onto Soi Suksan 1, on the Chalong side of the hill.
The power pole crashed on top of the truck as it fell, killing 31 year old Thanapol Prachit from Chaiyaphum province.
A 28 year old Burmese man was driving past at the same time and was also injured when the power pole fell. He was rushed to Chalong Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name was Hlaing Myo Win, according to the Bangkok Post.
The two bodies were transferred to Vachira Hospital and police are continuing their investigations.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
