Police identify individuals seeking bribes from Pattaya hotels, no charges filed | The Thaiger

Police identify individuals seeking bribes from Pattaya hotels, no charges filed
Pattaya police say they’ve identified a number of individuals seeking kickbacks from hotels in exchange for being listed as a Covid-19 quarantine facility. However, as none of the hotels involved have filed a complaint, the individuals in question have not been charged. Yet.
With hotels across the city shut down as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, some people have attempted to exploit the desperation of those in the hospitality sector, according to a report in the Chiang Rai Times. The statement from the Pattaya police comes in the wake of the government pledging to crack down on such extortion and identify those responsible.
PHOTO: Chiangrai Times
However, deputy national police chief Suwat Chaengyodsuk says no hotels have taken any further action and therefore the individuals cannot be charged. He also says none of those identified are government officials, nor do they appear to have links with any politicians.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is pressing for legal action to be taken against those involved, while the Public Health Ministry is threatening to file a defamation suit against the wrongdoers for abusing the ministry’s name.
Hotels chosen as government quarantine facilities must meet strict conditions, including having separate air-conditioning units for each room and non-carpeted flooring. It’s understood that in Pattaya alone, around 10,000 hotel rooms are being used in the government’s mandatory quarantining of repatriated Thai citizens.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Officials in Pattaya launch campaign to mark city’s phased re-opening
The mayor of Pattaya has led officials in launching a campaign to mark the phased re-opening of the famous tourist hotspot. Well more of a celebration! Normally hosting millions of tourists every year, Pattaya has been through a tough time during the last few months, with businesses, beaches and all nightlife and hospitality venues shut down due to the impacts of the Covid-19 virus.
Now, through the “Pattaya is brighter together” campaign, Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem and other city officials are hoping to bring hope to residents and encourage visitors to return as Pattaya gradually re-opens and the journey back to some sort of normality gets underway.
The event kicked off last night when city officials and members of various tourism bodies, as well as local media, attended an opening ceremony on Pattaya Beach. At the event, officials took part in coconut painting, using coconuts bought from local farmers. Even Mayor Khunpluem painted a coconut, with all artwork then exhibited at Pattaya and Jomtien beaches to signify that brighter times are to come.
To date, Pattaya has gone around six weeks without a case of community transmission of the Covid-19 virus. The latest re-opening comes as the country enters Phase 3 of a nationwide easing of restrictions in light of a nominal number of new virus cases nationally, most of which are being detected in repatriated Thai citizens in state quarantine.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
As tomorrow marks the beginning of Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures, many catgories of businesses will be allowed to fully reopen, though health and social distancing restrictions will remain in place. Fitness centres, including in malls, are included in that list.
The reopening will include many new rules and regulations designed to stop the potential spread Covid-19. Nearly all gym equipment will be allowed for public use, not just free weights as in Phase 2, but will require disinfecting and sanitising after every use. Previously, some gyms had been allowed to open but permitted only free weight lifting and no other equipment. Gyms in malls were not allowed to reopen in the prior phase.
Masks will be required in gyms and fitness centres at all times.
Large group classes and group activities are still prohibited. Only limited slots in small group sessions and classes are permitted.
Temperature checks and signing in and out through the Thai Chana government tracing app is required. Hand sanitiser must be made available throughout the fitness centre.
Staff have been instructed to strictly limit the number of people entering gyms and fitness centres and to encourage social distancing and discourage socialising and chatting.
Patrons should also bring their own towels, in line with government regulations. Strict rules around lockers and showers will also be in place.
Not every fitness centre will be reopening tomorrow as the decision is made by individual venue management. Your neighbourhood gym may remain closed.
Other categories of businesses being allowed to reopen include fresh markets, pet grooming and pet nurseries, sports stadiums and outdoor sports venues, and no doubt to the relief of many, massage shops. Health and social distancing measures will be in force in all newly reopened venues.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
13 return from South Korea with high fever, rushed to quarantine
A Korean Airlines flight arrived at 9:25pm yesterday at Suvarnabhumi Airport bringing 194 Thais from South Korea. Screening officers found 13 of the passengers with high fever and immediately sent them to hospital. Most of the rest took a bus to a 14 day state quarantine area according to state measures, while 18 went to “alternative state quarantine” at a designated hotel.
Thailand reported just 1 new Covid-19 case yesterday, a 19 year old student who returned from Saudi Arabia and was in a state quarantine facility. 4 cases were reported today, bringing the national total to 3,068 since the beginning of the outbreak. Of those, 2,963 have recovered and gone home, making Thailand’s recover rate 96%. No deaths have been reported in several days and the toll has remains at 57.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
