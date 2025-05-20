Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill

A tragic accident occurred on the Kanchanaphisek Expressway towards Bang Khun Thian, resulting in the death of a 34 year old man.

The accident today, May 20, at 3.50am, involved a black Mazda sedan that skidded on pineapple peels and crashed into a ten-wheel truck. Police are investigating the incident.

Police Lieutenant Iserat Tansoo from Phra Pradaeng Police Station in Samut Prakan received a report about the accident. Emergency services and Po Tek Tung Foundation volunteers arrived at the scene near kilometre marker 1+700 on the expressway.

They found the Mazda severely damaged, with its roof and sides crushed and the windshield and rear window shattered. Inside the car was the body of Chatchai, the driver.

Rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to extract the deceased from the wreckage, a process that took around 20 minutes. A mobile phone was found on the floor of the vehicle, along with cash, a watch, and various documents in a black shoulder bag.

Approximately 50 metres away, police discovered the 10-wheel Isuzu truck involved, with Boonsong, a 46 year old driver, waiting to provide a statement. The police documented the scene and planned to review CCTV footage.

The body was taken to the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death before being released to the family for religious rites.

The accident’s cause was traced back to an earlier incident at around 3.30am, involving a white Isuzu trailer truck, driven by 38 year old Khanchai. The truck was carrying a full load of pineapple peels when its trailer overturned, spilling the peels onto the road. This hazard caused the Mazda to lose control and crash into the 10-wheel truck.

Efforts to clear the scene and reopen the expressway took about two hours. The drivers of both trucks were taken to Phra Pradaeng Police Station for further questioning and legal proceedings.

In a statement, Boonsong, the 10-wheel truck driver, explained that he was transporting animal feed ingredients from a factory in Phra Samut Chedi to a client in Saraburi when he encountered the overturned trailer. He attempted to avoid the spill, but soon heard a loud crash from behind.

Upon stopping, he discovered the Mazda had collided with his truck, prompting him to call the police and rescue teams. Unfortunately, the driver of the Mazda was already deceased, reported KhaoSod.