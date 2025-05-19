Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong

A tragic accident occurred when a 34 year old man crashed his motorcycle into the back of a truck in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province. The incident happened at 1am today, May 19, as Thanapon was riding his motorcycle near a department store on Bang Na-Trat Road.

Upon arrival, Police Lieutenant Suriya Phumwat and rescue teams found Thanapon’s body lying in the middle of the road. He was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, with sneakers and a full-face helmet nearby.

The motorcycle, a big green motorcycle with Bangkok registration, was found damaged and overturned near the body. The truck, registered in Samut Prakan, had noticeable damage on the rear and was parked 200 metres away. The driver remained at the scene, waiting to provide a statement to the police.

Chaiyapruek, a 28 year old group member, explained that their group of motorcycle enthusiasts had gathered in the city of Phra Phutthabat. They agreed to drop off a fellow rider in Chon Buri.

However, as they neared a U-turn near Talat Lao, Thanapon accelerated, waved goodbye, and took the turn alone. Moments later, the group learnt of the fatal accident.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and questioning the truck driver as part of the investigation. Thanapon’s body will undergo an autopsy at Bang Pakong Hospital, and his family will be contacted for funeral arrangements, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a devastating accident unfolded just 30 kilometres from their destination when a family’s van collided with a 10-wheeler truck, claiming the lives of three people, including a one year old girl, and injuring four others.

The crash took place on May 18 along the southbound lane of Asian Highway 41, near a Volvo repair centre in Khlong Sai subdistrict, Tha Chang district, Surat Thani province. Officers from Tha Chang Police Station were alerted to the incident and responded promptly.