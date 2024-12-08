Phuket tourist criticised for reckless behaviour near Patong Beach (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Tourists in Phuket are drawing criticism after a video surfaced showing a foreign male tourist standing beside a moving car while drinking beer and smoking a cigarette in Patong Beach, Kathu district. Social media users have been quick to condemn the behaviour, questioning whether the driver was aware of the actions taking place. The incident, reported yesterday, has sparked a heated discussion online.

The 47-second clip, shared by a popular local social media page, captures the tourist engaging in reckless behaviour before passing the beer bottle to someone inside the vehicle and re-entering the car after finishing his cigarette. The accompanying post highlighted the issue, stating, “This is getting out of hand. Didn’t the driver notice?”

Locals are concerned about the impact of such behaviour, with one commenter stating, “Don’t let tourists take things too far. Have fun but don’t inconvenience others.”*

The incident occurred in the bustling area of Patong Beach, a popular tourist destination in Phuket, known for its vibrant nightlife and sandy shores. The video, along with a voiceover from the person recording, comments on the situation, saying, “This is serious. Eating inside the car is not good, but stepping out to eat seems tastier. They’re off now.”

Following the video’s release, social media platforms have been inundated with reactions and opinions. Many users questioned the legality of the tourist’s actions and whether the driver should face consequences for allowing such behaviour.

Comments ranged from inquiries about the legal implications of obstructing the car door with a foot to concerns about the driver’s responsibility if something went wrong.

One user sarcastically remarked, “The taxi fare is already cheap, but with a fine on top? Is it worth letting guests do as they please?”

Others debated the driver’s awareness of the incident, with some expressing disbelief that the driver could be oblivious to the situation. Comments included, “How could the taxi driver not know about this?” and “He’s not going to get away with this.”

The debate extended to discussions about road safety and the potential hazards posed by such actions. Users highlighted the danger not only to the individuals involved but also to fellow road users. Suggestions for penalties included suspending the driver’s license temporarily and charging both the tourist and the driver, reported KhaoSod.

Another comment urged accountability, “This isn’t just a danger to one person; it endangers everyone on the road. Take responsibility together.”